In 2015, the LGBTQIA+ community was forever changed with the Supreme Court ruling that gay marriage is in fact legal. With a bright future for gay rights and equality, it seemed we had finally turned a corner for queer people. So how is it that in 2022, we are facing all-new transphobic and homophobic bills in states such as Florida and Texas? Being queer in America is actually not all sunshine and rainbows just because gay marriage is legal. We as a society must fight anti-LGBT hate at the local level to address national inequalities.

