Monroe, NC

Indian Trail’s Kaizoku Japanese Cuisine among DoorDash’s 100 ‘most loved’ eateries

By Connor Lomis
 3 days ago

MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Union County restaurant has been included on a list of the top-rated restaurants on DoorDash… in the country!

Kaizoku Japanese Cuisine was featured on the list of 100 Most Loved All Stars 2022 , which was released Monday.

You can find the restaurant on the 6400 block of Old Monroe Road near Wesley Chapel Stouts Road in Monroe.

The Japanese/sushi specialty stop features an array of appetizers, fried rice, teriyaki, hibachi, poke bowls, and much, much more.

Kaizoku holds a whopping 4.8-star rating with over 3,700 reviews.

According to DoorDash, the list highlight’s the “top-rated, most reliable restaurants, where customers can rest assured that their order will be right and delivered fresh.”

This was the only North Carolina restraunt listed in the top 100 list.

