Matt Cardona Wants To Be Back In The Ring By September

By Ben Kerin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Cardona is one of the latest big names in the world of pro wrestling to be taken out with an injury. Cardona suffered a torn bicep at GCW Downward Spiral with up to five months recovery time expected. During an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Cardona revealed he...

Sasha Banks Gets Eye Surgery, Has A New Hairstyle

Sasha Banks has elected to get eye surgery during her time away from WWE, which she did earlier this week. The Newsom Eye clinic posted a series of photos and a video on Instagram yesterday, detailing the process. Banks elected to get photorefractive keratectomy (PRK), which is an alternative of LASIK for athletes. Banks introduced herself by her real name, Mercedes Varnado. She also sported a new hairstyle, which you can spot in the final photo.
Ronda Rousey Comments On The Predetermined Nature Of Pro Wrestling

Ronda Rousey recently spoke with Kurt Angle on The Kurt Angle Show about her transition from MMA to Pro Wrestling, and how the predetermined nature of WWE keeps her mind at ease. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):. Ronda Rousey on predetermined winners: “It really does help a...
#Combat#Gcw Downward Spiral#Sports Illustrated
Brock Lesnar Returns on WWE Smackdown, Attacks Roman Reigns (Clips)

Brock Lesnar is back and he’s seeking the WWE Undisputed Championship, attacking Roman Reigns on this week’s Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw Reigns retain his championship in the main event, defeating Riddle. After the match, Reigns got on the mic and said there was no one left to challenge him, after which Lesnar came out to the ring. He extended his hand to Reigns but when Reigns went to reciprocate, Lesnar caught him into an F5.
Maria Kanellis Reveals Timeslot For Women’s Wrestling Army on Pro Wrestling TV

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Maria Kanellis gave some more details on the upcoming debut of Women’s Wrestling Army on Pro Wrestling TV. She said: “We’re going to start airing Women’s Wrestling Army every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET on Pro Wrestling TV. You can get that for free. You can watch our show, but you can also be a superfan. It’s on a platform called Brand Army, which is very similar to Patreon. You go on there because you’re a superfan of the artist or the show and when you join, you get exclusive content, but you also get our show. Every month, we’re putting out our show, they are one hour shows, they have storylines, interviews, sit-down interviews, all the same things as a regular wrestling show, plus the added content on top of it. We have documentary footage as well.“
Mickie James Congratulates Stephanie McMahon On Becoming WWE CEO & Chairman

Following today’s big news that Vince McMahon is stepping down as CEO and Chairman of WWE and that Stephanie McMahon will take over as interim CEO and Chairman, former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James took to Twitter to congratulate Stephanie. “I believe you have trained for this role...
Bobby Cruise Reveals There Were Talks About Women’s Tag Team Titles in ROH Before Tony Khan Purchase

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former ROH announcer Bobby Cruise discussed working with Maria Kanellis for the Women’s Wrestling Army promotion. Cruise also revealed that ROH was working on putting together an ROH women’s tag team division and tag team titles later in 2022. However, things didn’t pan out after ROH went on hiatus and was later purchased by Tony Khan. He stated the following (via Fightful):
Rumor Killer On WWE Executive Kevin Dunn Insider Trading

A rumor is currently circulating online about WWE’s Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution, Kevin Dunn. The rumor suggests he has been involved with insider trading recently, selling WWE stock while a member of the WWE Board of Directors and at the same time the Board has launched an investigation into the Vince McMahon.
WWE Night Set for St. Louis Cardinals Game in August

– The official website for The St. Louis Cardinals announced the Tuesday, August 16 Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies game will be a specially themed WWE Night at Busch Stadium. Her’s the full announcement:. Tuesday, August 16 vs. Colorado Rockies, 6:45 p.m. ARE YOU READY TO RUMBLE? Don’t miss WWE...
Impact Wrestling Launches New Impact Plus Series ‘Outside the Ropes’

Impact Wrestling has announced the launch of a new series, Outside the Ropes with Tom Hannifan, which will be on Impact Plus. The first episode, an interview with Trey Miguel, is available now on Youtube. NEW SERIES DEBUTS WEDNESDAY | IMPACT Wrestling presents OUTSIDE THE ROPES With Tom Hannifan. It...
First Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the first matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show on tonight’s episode:. * All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black. * Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy...
More On Vince McMahon Investigation: WWE Issues Staff Message, Note On How Voting Power McMahons Control

WWE has reportedly sent staff a statement regarding the investigation into Vince McMahon’s alleged $3 million payment over an affair. As noted earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE Board of Directors is investigating an alleged $3 million payment made to a former employee he allegedly had a sexual relationship with in January of 2022, and that the investigation has reportedly uncovered other and older NDAs that involve claims of misconduct made by former WWE employees against McMahon as well as WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.
Complete List Of 20 Security Guards Who Faced Wardlow On AEW Dynamite

The identities of all 20 “security guards” who faced Wardlow on AEW Dynamite have been revealed, courtesy of Twitter user @AEWEnhance. The full list is as follows:. * Marcus Muncherson (fka Eli Rossi) * Merc/Graham Bell. * Niles Plonk/Kraig Keesaman. * Anaya. * Jay Marston. * Darren Moats.
Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Kevin Dunn

As previously reported, Stephanie McMahon is now the interim CEO and Chairwoman of the WWE after Vince McMahon stepped down from both roles. It had been reported that many of the staff and talent in WWE are excited with Stephanie in charge, as she’s said to be well-liked. That doesn’t mean everyone is on board, however.
Impact Wrestling Rating Ticks Up, Viewership Down

The ratings for this week’s Impact Wrestling saw an uptick from recent weeks, while the total audience was down. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.04 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 108,000 viewers, up a tick and down 10.7% from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and 121,000 viewers. The demo rating was the best since the May 19th episode hit a 0.04, while the total audience was the lowest since the May 5th episode also had 108,000.
Mike Chioda on Shawn Michaels’ Selling of Hulk Hogan at WWE SummerSlam 2005

– During Monday Mailbag for AdeFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda recalled the infamous WWE SummerSlam 2005 match featuring Shawn Michaels versus Hulk Hogan. The match is most famously known for Shawn Michaels’ exaggerated “selling” of Hulk Hogan’s offense. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Chioda...
Updated WWE Money in the Bank Lineup

WWE has an updated lineup for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 2nd from Las Vegas, Nevada and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Raw Women’s Championship...
LAS VEGAS, NV

