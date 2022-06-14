ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

Supervisors to reconvene meeting Thursday, June 16

pcpatriot.com
 3 days ago

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors will reconvene their meeting of May 23, 2022, on Thursday,...

pcpatriot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pcpatriot.com

New Veterans Exhibit in The Old Pulaski County Courthouse Opens July 4th

Pulaski, VA — The Pulaski County Courthouse Exhibits Committee and the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors proudly present a new historic exhibit, “Remembering the Sacrifices for Freedom.” The exhibit, located on the third floor of the Old Pulaski County Courthouse, will feature donated items from veterans and their families from various wars.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Supervisors award 2022 Lead Through Service Scholarship to Gwendolyn Puckett

The Board of Supervisors and County Administrator Gives $2,500.00 Scholarship to Graduating Senior to Promote the Development of Future Local Leaders. The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and County Administration continues to fulfill their priority of fostering local leadership development and bolstering service to the community through the personal sponsorship of their Lead Through Service Scholarship. This year’s selected recipient of the 2022 Lead Through Service Scholarship was Gwendolyn Puckett.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

US House District 6 primary results on June 21, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – The 6th District for the US House is holding a primary to determine the Republican nominee. Incumbent Ben Cline and Merritt Hale are vying to be the Republican nominee for the district, which covers Roanoke, Lynchburg and most of the Shenandoah Valley. Cline has held the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Take in the history of Southwest Virginia’s agriculture at Franklin County’s Antique Farm Days

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Take in the history of Southwest Virginia’s agriculture at the 19th Annual Antique Farm Days in Franklin County. The 19th Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days returns to Franklin County on Friday, June 17. You can head over to Franklin County Recreation Park to see antique farm machinery, tractor pulls, and demonstrations.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pulaski County, VA
Government
City
Pulaski, VA
County
Pulaski County, VA
Pulaski, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
pcpatriot.com

Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Sheriff renounce Democratic Party and will support Republican Party and candidates

Pulaski County’s top two law enforcement officers, Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin L. Griffith and Sheriff Michael W. Worrell, Thursday released a joint statement in which they renounced the Democratic Party and expressed their support for the principles of the Republican Party and their intent to support all its nominees in the ensuing election.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Public hearing for proposed tax levy, asphalt paving and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Wythe County Board of Supervisors will meet this evening for a public hearing regarding a proposed tax levy for the calendar year of 2022. They will also have a public hearing for the proposed county and school board budget for the fiscal year 2023. The meeting will take place in the Administration Building at 6 p.m.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Akers Skate Park, Penn Basketball Court opened by Town of Pulaski

As of this week, the Town of Pulaski has a new place for the citizenry to recreate, as a brand-new skate park and basketball court were officially opened to the public. The new park is situated between 1st Street NE and Peak Creek and is adjacent to the old iron walking bridge that crosses the creek.
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Haug named new superintendent of NRV Regional Jail

The New River Valley Regional Jail has announced the appointment of Ms. Kim Haug as the new Superintendent of the regional jail. She will assume her new role on July 1, 2022 upon the retirement of the current Superintendent, Gregory P. Winston, after six years of service. Ms. Haug comes...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Room#Politics Local
wfirnews.com

Waugh to step down as Chamber President and CEO

After nearly 22 years with the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, President & CEO Joyce Waugh will retire at the end of the year. Waugh joined the Chamber in July 2000 became President & CEO in October 2008, succeeding Beth Doughty. Waugh says she remains bullish about the local business community. She also notes Chamber lobbying efforts that helped lead to funding for I-81 improvements now taking shape. The Regional Chamber has also announced that Eric Sichau currently the Vice President of Membership Services, will assume Waugh’s position upon her retirement.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia sells National Guard Armory to Martinsville for $1, Bird Scooters approved for city limits

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mayor Kathy Lawson and Martinsville City Council members accepted ownership of the National Guard Armory from the Commonwealth of Virginia on behalf of the city of Martinsville Tuesday. The building has been empty nearly two and a half years on Commonwealth Boulevard. With new city ownership, council members can decide the best way to use the building and surrounding lot.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wfxrtv.com

Person reportedly struck by lightning in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — While the National Weather Service (NWS) issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across southwest Virginia Thursday afternoon, a person was reportedly hit by lightning in Franklin County. Based on a report by a 911 call center, the person was struck on McNeil Mill Road in Sydnorsville...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for Robert Lewis Hughes

Robert Lewis Hughes, age 92 of Pulaski, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at a Richmond, Va. hospital. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
PULASKI, VA
WFXR

Lesions found on bass in Jackson River; VDWR investigating

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is investigating reports of lesions found on smallmouth bass in the Jackson River. The fish have been caught in the past two weeks between Covington and Iron Gate. One Eagle Rock guide says of the 100 or so smallmouth his clients have caught in the past […]
COVINGTON, VA
Franklin News Post

Home manufactured in Rocky Mount included in 'Homes on the Hill'

WASHINGTON — A home manufactured in Rocky Mount was featured during the Manufactured Housing Institute’s “Homes on the Hill” advocacy initiative last week. Fleetwood Homes transported its Pegasus model, a two-bedroom and two-bathroom 1,035-square-foot home, 260 miles northeast to the National Mall to participate in the event hosted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The event, which ran from June 7 to 12, showcased the value of manufactured homes that meet HUD code requirements to policymakers, affordable housing supporters, the media and consumers. The inaugural event was in 2019, but was subsequently canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, roughly 3,000 members of the public and 100 policymakers toured the Pegasus.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
pcpatriot.com

NRCC to offer summer motorcycle safety courses

New River Community College is offering five beginner motorcycle rider safety weekday and weekend courses throughout June and July. The Basic Rider Course (BRC) multiday classes are held on NRCC’s campus in Dublin. The summer session midweek courses are held 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursdays on June 29-30, July 13-14, and July 27-28.
DUBLIN, VA
pcpatriot.com

River Turtles pummel Johnson City, 16-3

The Pulaski River Turtles pummeled Johnson City Thursday night, 16-3 in a five inning contest at Calfee Park. With the win, Pulaski improves to 7-7 on the season. Pulaski travels to Bluefield tonight and Saturday.
PULASKI, VA
wfxrtv.com

Capt. Todd Brewster named new Chief of Police for Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department has a new Chief of Police. Capt. Todd Brewster will begin serving as the new Chief of Police for Blacksburg after Chief Anthony Wilson retires on July 1. Brewster is a Virginia native who attended Radford University and the FBI National...
BLACKSBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for Michael “Moose” Wayne Whittaker

Michael “Moose” Wayne Whittaker, age 47 of Pulaski, died Tuesday morning, June 14, 20540-980-170022 at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com.
PULASKI, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy