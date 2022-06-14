Supervisors to reconvene meeting Thursday, June 16

WASHINGTON — A home manufactured in Rocky Mount was featured during the Manufactured Housing Institute’s “Homes on the Hill” advocacy initiative last week. Fleetwood Homes transported its Pegasus model, a two-bedroom and two-bathroom 1,035-square-foot home, 260 miles northeast to the National Mall to participate in the event hosted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The event, which ran from June 7 to 12, showcased the value of manufactured homes that meet HUD code requirements to policymakers, affordable housing supporters, the media and consumers. The inaugural event was in 2019, but was subsequently canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, roughly 3,000 members of the public and 100 policymakers toured the Pegasus.

ROCKY MOUNT, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO