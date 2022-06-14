Police: Man wanted in Danville shooting located in North Carolina
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department, with the help of outside law enforcement, has tracked down a man wanted in connection with an apartment complex shooting on Sunday.
The incident happened on Sunday, June 12 at approximately 5:30 a.m. at an apartment complex at 1321 Piney Forest Road. When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old Danville man who was shot. Police say he was taken to a hospital for treatment.Man, minor facing attempted murder charges after Altavista shooting
An investigation revealed that 20-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Singletary was connected with the crime. Before police could arrest Singletary, he left the area.
Authorities in Conover, North Carolina later located and arrested Singletary on Monday, June 13.Police find man wanted in connection with Danville homicide in Winston-Salem
He is facing several charges including malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.
Authorities will transport Singletary back to Danville where he will await a trial, pending any charges from North Carolina.
