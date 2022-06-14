ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Quinn: 3 teams who should trade for star pass-rusher

By John Buhler
Cover picture for the articleRobert Quinn could be on the move this summer if his time is indeed up with the Chicago Bears. At 32-years-old, there is still plenty left in the tank for Chicago Bears pass-rusher Robert Quinn. For over the last decade-plus, Quinn has been one of the most prolific edge...

hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
Former NFL player says he was hit by airport bus

Retired NFL linebacker Brandon Spikes was hit by an airport bus on Wednesday. Spikes announced the incident himself via Twitter. He posted a photo of himself laid out on a stretcher with what appeared to be a neck brace. He asked his followers for their prayers. “Just got hit by...
SOURCE SPORTS: Mellody Hobson Makes History As First Black Woman To Become Part Owner of The Denver Broncos

Mellody Hobson continues to blaze trails and break financial barriers with her latest business move, At just 53 years old, Hobson is an American businesswoman who is President and co-CEO of Ariel Investments, chairwoman of Starbucks, sits on the board of financial services giant JP Morgan Chase and is now a partner in the ownership group that just struck a deal to buy the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion. The group is headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton, it’s unclear what percentage of the Broncos Hobson would own but the sale price suggests that owning even a small percentage would be worth a considerable amount. “Beyond her role at Ariel, Mollody is an influential leader in corporate and civic organizations across the nation,” said Walton in a press release. “We know she will bring her strategic acumen and leadership perspective to our team,” he added. The team, just like the NFL organization at large, was mostly owned by white men, so Hobson’s entry into ownership is historic. The sale of the team was announced by Roger Goodell back in February and they were looking for a diverse ownership group to take it over. It was reported that names like NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic Johnson”, media entrepreneur Byron Allen and Robert F. Smith, the billionaire investor, were each rumored to be pursuing the team. Black Prospective buyers have largely been unsuccessful in gaining any real ownership. With 7 out of 10 players in the league being Black there are just 3 of 32 coaches who are Black or of color. Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson has had conversations with the franchise’s new ownership group and said its inclusion of Hobson as “History Making “To be the first Black woman, right, to be able to do this, I mean, this is a big deal. I mean, this is history. And I think that maybe has gone over people’s heads a little bit.” Congratulations to Mellody on this History Making collaboration.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Ron Rivera shouldn’t have gotten fans’ hopes up with Terry McLaurin

The Washington Commanders‘ fan base was left in a state of despondency after it was reported Terry McLaurin would skip mandatory minicamp this week as he continues to negotiate a new-and-improved contract with the franchise. Though far from ideal, as it allows for further speculation about McLaurin’s future, there’s...
NFL
FanSided

Colts RB takes shot at Carson Wentz while praising Matt Ryan

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines is all-in on Matt Ryan being the team’s starting quarterback over his much-maligned predecessor Carson Wentz. If the Indianapolis Colts are going to win the AFC South for the first time since 2014, it will be because Matt Ryan is a massive upgrade over Carson Wentz at the quarterback position.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
