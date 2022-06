Some folks who were getting some seat time in the new Ford Bronco Raptor-us included!—got a special visit from the forthcoming 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. The V-8-powered Raptor pickup mysteriously emerged from the dust of a Bronco Raptor that it was trailing, smashed the throttle, and threw up its own massive dust cloud as it kicked the tail out and slid around a dry lakebed out in the California desert where the mightier Bronco drive event was held. If you've ever heard a blown V-8 ripping through an otherwise quiet desert, it's quite an experience. Guaranteed some veiled tears were shed by those watching.

