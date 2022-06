Despite the global pandemic (COVID-19) setback for the last few years, the Harrison County School District remains near the top in most education categories. At the recent school board on trustees meeting on June 6, 2022 in Gulfport, the Harrison County School District Curriculum Director Dorene Hansen announced that according to recent Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) statistics, the county schools placed ninth in 3rd Grade Literacy Based Promotion Act.

