Lufkin, TX

7 safely escape Lufkin house fire

By Jeff Awtrey
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A house of seven, including two children, managed to escape a house fire in Lufkin Tuesday morning without...

www.kltv.com

KLTV

Cause of Hotel Ritual fire in Jacksonville ruled as electrical

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A fire that destroyed a Jacksonville hotel and injured five people Sunday is believed to have been caused by an electrical issue in the building’s basement. Hotel Ritual is located at 540 El Paso Street in Jacksonville. Jacksonville firefighters responded to the fire at 1:06...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

3 suspects arrested after Crockett tobacco store robbery

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The Crockett Police Department reports locating three suspects in a vehicle filled with cigarettes following a burglary alarm call from a tobacco store. Three men from Ft. Worth, Steven Jajuan Scott Jr., 20, Lance Harris Jr., 21, and Stacy Len Harris, 45, were all charged with...
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car running red light causes wreck in Lufkin, officials say

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- Two people have been hospitalized after a car wreck in Lufkin. The wreck happened around 8:25 a.m. on the Loop 287/Tulane Drive overpass. Officials reported that a silver sedan headed southbound on Tulane Drive (from the Target area toward Marble Slab) ran the traffic light and struck an SUV traveling northbound on […]
LUFKIN, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Lufkin, TX
Accidents
Lufkin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lufkin, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KLTV

Lufkin pastor who took in, comforted family recounts Helen St. fire

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A family of seven is unharmed after yesterday’s fire on Helen Street. The aftermath and the damage can be clearly seen from the street entering the small neighborhood. Across from the home lives pastor Homer Freeman, who did what he could to help the family.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Arrest made in fatal Nacogdoches hit-and-run

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run which occurred in Nacogdoches back on June 7. William Rivis 32, from Nacogdoches turned himself in at the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center Thursday morning on a warrant obtained by police on the charge of Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, a Felony 2 charge. A felony 2 charge carries punishment ranges of 2 to 20 years.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
#House Fire#Fire Marshal#Accident
KLTV

Jacksonville ISD Police Chief Testifies

Officials say despite Forest Service's 'moderate risk' tag, wildfire risk high. The Texas A&M Forest Service has put East Texas in the "moderate risk" area for wildfire danger, but local fire officials say the “high risk" part of the summer is already here. Updated: 2 hours ago. "If Pence...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Traffic Alert: Truck fire slows traffic on Loop 287 in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Southbound traffic at Loop 287 at U.S. 69 south in Lufkin, near Pilot, is at a crawl due to an 18-wheeler that caught fire around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was not injured in the incident. Please expect delays as Lufkin Police and Fire work to clear in the scene and use caution in the area.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Diboll makes dispatch agreement with Lufkin

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Under a new system, when a 911 call is made in Diboll, it will not be answered by a dispatcher in Diboll; it will now be routed to a dispatcher in Lufkin. However, there will always be a dispatcher on duty dedicated specifically to Diboll. Diboll City Manager Jason Arnold says it was time for the current system to be replaced.
DIBOLL, TX
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
scttx.com

US 59, 84 Scene of Three-Vehicle Crash in Timpson

June 15, 2022 - The intersection of US Highways 59 and 84 in Timpson was the scene of a three-vehicle collision Saturday, June 11, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Keith Jones, at 10:30am a 2019 white Ford Mustang driven by Kara Josephine Weatherford, 21, of San Augustine was traveling US Highway 84 when approaching the intersection at US Highway 59 and, according to witnesses, came to a complete stop.
TIMPSON, TX
KLTV

Rusk woman killed in Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has identified the woman who died in a crash the morning of Thursday, June 9. Jessica Sabrina Clayton, 48, of Rusk was killed after her 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe went into a skid left the road, rolled and hit a tree line according to DPS.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lufkin-based candy company celebrates 90 years of business

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Atkinson Candy Company in Lufkin was started in 1932, and has been in business ever since. B.E. and Mabel Atkinson found a way to keep their family afloat during the Great Depression, the company said. During this time, candy was inexpensive and easy for most people to afford. Their website states […]
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Road to Williamsport starts this weekend with Little League District 10 Tournament

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The road to a possible spot in the 75th Little League World Series starts this weekend for three East Texas teams. Lufkin, Rose Capital West and Rose Capital East will all participate in the Texas East District 10 Tournament. The winner of the double elimination tournament will move on to the Texas East Section I tournament. If they can win there they would have to win the Texas East and the U.S. Southwest tournaments to earn a spot at the historic event in Williamsport, PA.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Former Angelina County political candidate agrees to prison sentence

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A former Angelina County political candidate charged with perjury will serve prison time as part of a plea agreement. David Stua, who gained attention in the county over the years for submitting thousands of open records requests seeking information in various legal matters, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated perjury before Angelina County Judge Paul White, who rendered a four-year prison sentence for each count as part of the plea agreement. Additonally, Stua will serve one year in the county jail after pleading guilty to one county of criminal trespassing. The remaining charges, two other counts of aggravated perjury, attempt to commit sexual performance of a child, attempt to commit indecency with a child and online solicitation, were dismissed.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

