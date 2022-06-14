ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Lawmakers need to use budget surplus to fix housing, education crises

By Guest Opinion
Arizona Capitol Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBudget negotiations at the Arizona Legislature are underway as lawmakers bicker amongst themselves, too often leading to spending plans that have failed to meet the needs of Arizonans. This year, the legislature is expected to have a massive budget surplus of approximately $5.3 billion. In a time of rising...

azcapitoltimes.com

Comments / 3

Related
azbex.com

Arizona Affordable Housing Scores Big Wins in June

With three major announcements so far, June has turned out to be a month filled with important developments for affordable housing in Arizona. One of those announcements helps ensure even bigger developments to come, literally. In the first announcement, the Arizona Department of Housing reported the state has set a...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona restauranteur wins fight with state over youth labor

PHOENIX (AP) — Carolyn Redendo’s restaurant is just 900 square feet, and the kitchen where she turns out Puerto Rican, Cuban and other Latin food is tiny. The young teenagers she’s hired for years to work as hostesses in her Sofrita restaurant in the small northeast Phoenix suburb of Fountain Hills sometimes bus tables and have to drop off the dishes in the kitchen.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says gun agreement succeeds for Arizona

PHOENIX – A bipartisan agreement on gun safety legislation meets U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema two main objectives, saving lives and protecting Second Amendment rights, the Arizona Democrat said Thursday. “I’m proud to say that we’ve got a package that we feel achieves both of those goals,” Sinema told KTAR...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Amendments to Arizona Bill Could Overhaul Cannabis Industry

Two new amendments to a strike-everything bill moving through the Arizona Legislature could tighten marijuana testing standards and ease access to medical marijuana licenses across the state. Though proponents see the legislative shift as steps in the right direction, especially in light of reports of contaminated cannabis and lags in...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
State
Utah State
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

How rising interest rates will impact homebuyers around Arizona

The city’s “Adaptive Theater” program features young actors and actresses with various intellectual disabilities. Officials to keep forests open as long as possible in midst of Arizona wildfire season. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Coconino and Kaibab Nationa Forests are not currently completely closed off to visitors....
Arizona Capitol Times

Editor’s Note

The Arizona Capitol Times this month is profiling 11 Unsung Heroes in the Arizona political community and state of Arizona. This special section marks the second in our 2022 series of the most influential professionals in Arizona politics. The 11 people profiled in the following pages do the grunt work of the people who get the glory, they work behind the scenes to keep the figurative machinery humming smoothly, they go into the streets to help those without a home, they keep the peace at the Legislature, and they manage the Covid bio waste to name a few of the missions of the Unsung Heroes. Stay tuned for our next Power List in August on Banking and Finance.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC15 Arizona

Teachers leaving AZ for other states

You can't miss the billboard ad along I-17: "Become a Teacher in Dallas, Texas." Paid for by the Dallas Independent School District, it's offering salaries up to $102,000. Arizona school districts can't compete with that kind of money for teacher pay.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Educational Inequality#Housing Assistance#Public Housing#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Arizona Legislature#Arizonans
kawc.org

Arizona Republicans want to make it a crime to take minors to drag shows

PHOENIX -- Saying it promotes "sexual perversion,'' Arizona Republican state senators are crafting legislation to make it a crime for parents to let a minor attend "drag shows.''. And they definitely could not participate. The move follows reports of a drag show last month at Tucson Magnet High School. A...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issues emergency declaration for Pipeline Fire

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey issued a declaration of emergency for the Pipeline Fire in northern Arizona on Thursday, providing additional resources for response and recovery efforts. “As state and local fire officials work to contain the blaze, our office will ensure emergency officials have the resources to respond...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Homeless
KOLD-TV

Jan 6 Committee impacts claims of fraud in Arizona voter laws

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 100 voter bills were introduced into the Arizona legislature in 2022 following the election loss of former President Donald Trump in 2020. The Arizona GOP was one of the most prolific in the country in introducing bills to combat what it called “voter fraud.”
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City with the Most Veterans in Arizona

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is home to over 17.8 million veterans.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

JENNIFER CASSELMAN

Jennifer is passionate about working behind the scenes using innovation and efficiency to help those around her reach their highest levels of success. As the office administrator at Triadvocates, one of the state’s premier public affairs firms, Jennifer assists clients with state and federal lobbyist and campaign law compliance, provides support for legislative engagement, and oversees the firm’s administrative functions. An integral member of the Triadvocates team, Jennifer shares in celebrating the firm’s 20th anniversary this year. Prior to joining Triadvocates, Jennifer spent 10 years working at the Arizona Legislature as an administrative assistant. She spent time in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. In the Senate, Jennifer served as an assistant to two majority whips. She also assisted the chairmen of Government, Appropriations, and Water and Energy committees. Jennifer puts her legislative experience and administrative skills to work for Triadvocates, continuing to foster connections made with front-line staff at the Capitol. Jennifer and her husband, Josh, are proud parents to four grown children and proud grandparents to Thatcher, 4, and August, 9 months. They enjoy escaping to the forest as often as possible to indulge in camping, kayaking, and hiking. Jennifer and her family also volunteer at a youth camp in the summer and are active in their church and community.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona reports another week of increasing COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 is still on the rise in Arizona. The state is now averaging more than 2,300 new cases per day. Nationwide, the latest wave of COVID-19 infections appears to be leveling off. But this week’s update from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows Arizona’s infections are still climbing — they’re up about 10% over last week. Case counts in the state have increased for seven weeks in a row.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy