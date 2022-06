Dorothy Marie (Jones) Schadle, age 85, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away at her home Friday, June 10, 2022. She was born on September 28, 1936 in Fleming County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Amos and Lottie (Sapp) Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Robert Schadle, one sister – Wynona Jones Bess and one brother – Jerry Jones. Mrs. Schadle is survived by...

Source