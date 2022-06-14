ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Gun drawn at East High School, many involved in fight

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNelms says that they need to find a way to keep fights like this to stop happening on school property. “The bigger threat is that we continue to see community issues present themselves in school settings and it’s just something we don’t control within the school, something we have...

www.whec.com

Tony M Thompson
3d ago

Information, ask questions from the person that got hit with the gun. He knows who,what why and when. Start their,I'm sure you know that.

