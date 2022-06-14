ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Hemsworth reveals why he was motivated to play a villain in new movie Spiderhead

By Caleb Taylor
 2 days ago

Chris Hemsworth has revealed his motivation behind playing a charming-but-sociopathic scientist in his new movie Spiderhead.

Speaking to the Courier Mail on Tuesday, the Thor star, 38, admitted his choice of roles all boiled down to whether he could relate to the character or not.

'As twisted as the individual may seem on screen, I have to understand, ''Okay, well, can I empathise with him? Do I understand why he's doing this? And do I believe it to be true?'" he told the publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bjwuu_0gAgXJwN00
Chris Hemsworth has revealed why he was motivated to play a villain in his new movie Spiderhead 

Chris said far from being shocked by the actions of a baddie, he had to find empathy with them.

'The villain doesn't believe he's evil, they believe they're doing the right thing. They believe they're saving the world obviously,' he continued.

The homegrown heartthrob went on to say Spiderhead was a welcome change of pace, coming off the back of Thor and Extraction.

'[I] wanted something more contained and something that just focused on character, and this thing came along and I grabbed a hold of it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GfK0W_0gAgXJwN00
Chris said far from being shocked by the actions of a baddie, he had to find empathy with them. 'The villain doesn't believe he's evil, they believe they're doing the right thing. They believe they're saving the world obviously,' he continued.

In Spiderhead, Chris plays scientist Steve Abnesti who tests mood-altering drugs on convicts in a state-of-the-art prison complex.

Chris will next star in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Earlier this month, he also confirmed with fans that he's been filming the highly-anticipated prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, titled Furiosa, in NSW's Broken Hill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhptg_0gAgXJwN00
Chris will next star in Thor: Love and Thunder which is coming to theatres in July

'A new journey in the Mad Max saga begins,' captioned the Australian actor, who uploaded a snap of a movie clapperboard being used on set.

The spin-off is based on the Fury Road character Imperator Furiosa, who was previously played by Charlize Theron.

Franchise creator George Miller is back as director and co-writer of the film, alongside Nico Lathouris, as well as his longtime producing partner Doug Mitchell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3td9dt_0gAgXJwN00
Earlier this month, Chris confirmed with fans that he's been filming the highly-anticipated prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, titled Furiosa, in NSW's Broken Hill

Daily Mail

Bachelorettes react to the dating show being cancelled after low ratings: Ali Oetjen blasts the series for 'lacking realness' but Georgia Love says it was the 'greatest experience of my life'

Three former Bachelorettes have spoken out after the Channel 10 dating show was axed following years of low ratings. Despite its counterpart The Bachelor getting a revamp this year with three single men looking for love, The Bachelorette won't be getting an eighth season in 2022. Ex-contestants Georgia Love, Angie...
TV & VIDEOS
