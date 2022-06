LACONIA — The fate of the Cottonwood Avenue cul-de-sac lays in the hands of the Laconia City Council. The council held a public hearing on a petition to accept the cul-de-sac into the city road system by laying out a class V public highway at its June 13 meeting. The petition is a move by Cottonwood residents to prevent the Taylor Community from changing the road formation at the end of the street, where it owns multiple properties. The petition was filed by attorney Stephen Nix on behalf of Nancy Ettelson and Matthew Lahey, both multi-decade property owners on Cottonwood, in January.

