City schools officials are resorting to five-figure "hiring incentives" to staff some especially hard-to-fill positions. The San Diego Unified School District said in a news release issued on Tuesday that prospective hires for special-education teaching and school-nursing positions will be offered $10,000 under an agreement worked out with the San Diego Education Association. The tentative agreement between the district and the SDEA will need to be ratified by both parties. In the case of the school board, that will likely take place at a meeting to be held later this month.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO