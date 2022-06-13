ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

James Nicola, A72, Wins Special Tony Award

tufts.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTufts alumnus James C. Nicola, A72, has received a Special Tony Award in recognition of his successful 34-year run as artistic director of New York Theatre Workshop, an Off-Broadway nonprofit with a reputation for incubating important new plays and musicals. When Nicola learned of the honor in May, his...

now.tufts.edu

