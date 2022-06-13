James Nicola, A72, Wins Special Tony Award

Ruth Negga has spent the past few months playing the tormented Lady Macbeth in the Longacre Theatre’s production of Macbeth, on Broadway in New York. Acting alongside Daniel Craig as the Scottish King, the star tells Vogue her favorite part about being in the iconic play has been hanging out with her fellow castmates behind the scenes. “I love hanging out with them, we’re a soul family,” says Negga. Last night at the Tony Awards, Negga earned a notation for Best Leading Actress in a Play for the part. She was excited to honor all sorts of casts and crew within New York’s theatre world, her own included. “It’s been shut down for two years, so it’s a great reminder [that] we need each other and how important it is to connect,” says Negga.

