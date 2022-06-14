ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

NY high court nixes Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Leadership Forum at the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting, at the George R. Brown Convention Center, May 27, 2022, in Houston. New York's highest court rejected Trump's last-ditch effort to avoid testifying in the state attorney general's civil investigation into his business practices on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, clearing the way for his deposition in July. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s highest court on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to avoid testifying in the state attorney genera l’s civil investigation into his business practices, clearing the way for his deposition next month.

The state’s Court of Appeals said there was no “substantial constitutional question” that would warrant its intervention in the matter following an intermediate appellate court’s ruling last month enforcing a subpoena for Trump’s testimony.

The court also dismissed a motion by Trump’s lawyers to stay the subpoenas, saying that doing so would be “academic,” since it wasn’t taking up the former president’s appeal in the first place.

Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., agreed last week to answer questions under oath starting July 15 unless the Court of Appeals decided to step in.

A messages seeking comment on Tuesday’s ruling was sent to Trump’s lawyer. Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., declined comment. A message was also left with a spokesperson for Attorney General Letitia James.

The appellate division of the state’s trial court ruled May 26 that the Trumps had to undergo a deposition, upholding a lower court’s ruling that James’ office had “the clear right” to question Trump and certain other figures in his company, the Trump Organization.

James has said her three-year investigation has uncovered evidence that the Trump Organization exaggerated the value of assets including skyscrapers, golf courses and even his Manhattan penthouse to get loans, insurance and tax breaks for land donations.

A lawyer for her office told a judge last month that evidence could support legal action against the former president, his company or both, though the attorney said no decision had been made.

Trump has decried the investigation as part of a politically motivated “witch hunt” against him.

Richie
2d ago

Crime IS running rampant and it is the states AG's job to bring criminals like the trump family to ⚖! You likely do not realize that she can do nothing about the cost of your groceries or gas so let her do her job and stop carping about things out of her control! trump has been pulling this stuff for years, including his time as POTUS and it is time that he be taken to task for it!

Reply(45)
321
Deborah Jean
2d ago

I See So Many People (trumpians) Crying About Why People (these attorneys and the Jan 6 committee) Are Focusing On Trump And Not Inflation In Gas And Food As If These Things That Everyone Knew Was In The Making For Years Are Just Supposed To Be Swept Under A Table Because Of The Times. These Issues Doesn't Make America Stop Running On Things You'll Don't Like. They Didn't Pick The Timing They Are Just Doing Their Jobs. Most Of You Don't Even Know Why Inflation Is Happening And Feel It's Somehow Bidens Fault Because You Don't Educate Yourselves Enough. Fox Is Not Education They Are Making You'll Actually Say And Think The Way You Are Without Educating You On The Real Reasons Of Whats Happening And Why. This Food And Gas Thing Is Not Only Affecting America, Did Fox Not Educate You'll On That Fact Or Is It Always Biden Biden Biden? Sorry But Life Goes On And Either You Roll With The Punches, Get A Real Education Through Your Own Research, Or Leave Like You Love To Tell Everyone Else.

Reply(36)
237
Key West Conch
2d ago

Humiliating times for Trump. That 1/6 hearing yesterday, testimony from his family and only republicans, had to be just humiliating beyond description.

Reply(30)
104
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

