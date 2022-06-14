ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (6/14) PREMIUM

By Josh Shepardson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main slates at DraftKings and FanDuel are different tonight. At DK, all 15 games starting at 7:05...

Anthony Rendon

Angels 3B Anthony Rendon will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right wrist early next week, the team announced on Twitter Friday afternoon. Rendon has appeared in just 155 games over the last three seasons with the Angels, though one of those is the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He has slashed .252 / .359 / .421 with 20 home runs and 91 RBI over those 155 games. Injuries have unfortunately become a recurring issue for Rendon, who turned 32 less than two weeks ago. He has four years and $154M left on his contract with the Angels. Infielders Luis Rengifo and Matt Duffy figure to see time at third base for Los Angeles in the short term.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yoan Moncada leaves Friday's game with right hamstring tightness

Moncada has battled leg injuries all season, mostly with his quad, so it's disconcerting to see him dealing with hamstring tightness. He's going to be evaluated further so the White Sox should provide more word after the game, but don't be surprised to see him hit the IL given all his other injuries this year.
MLB
Desmond Ridder “light years ahead” of most young QBs

Atlanta Falcons HC Arthur Smith had high praise for rookie QB Desmond Ridder on Wednesday, stating “He’s light years ahead of most young quarterbacks, in terms of playing from the neck up.” (NFL.com) Fantasy Impact:. Ridder, who was a third-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, has received...
ATLANTA, GA
Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals

The Boston Celtics fell just short of the 2022 NBA Finals title, losing to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. While the Warriors had an outstanding performance on the road, the Celtics underperformed, assisting in the Dubs’ win. One of the biggest underperformers for Boston in Game 6 was Jayson Tatum. The forward only managed […] The post Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Riley Greene (fractured foot) to make debut Saturday against Rangers

Riley Greene (fractured foot) has been called up by the Detroit Tigers and will make his major league debut Saturday against the Texas Rangers. (Evan Woodbery on Twitter) Greene will look to make an immediate impact for a Tigers lineup that has underwhelmed all season. The 21-year-old posted 24 home runs and 16 stolen bases between Double-A and Triple-A during the 2021 season. The prospect should be immediately picked up in all fantasy formats.
ARLINGTON, TX
Deshaun Watson: NFL 'probably' will seek one-year suspension

According to a recent report from The Washington Post's Mark Maske, the NFL will argue that Browns QB Deshaun Watson should receive a "significant" suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Maske indicates that "significant" means one full season based on a conversation with someone in Watson's camp. A person familiar with the NFL's position declined to give a precise length but said: "significant would be the proper term." The league is hopeful that the entire disciplinary process, including any potential appeal, will be resolved by the start of training camp. (Mark Maske, The Washington Post)
NFL
Shawn Armstrong surrenders walk-off homer on Thursday

Rays reliever Shawn Armstrong retired Aaron Judge in the ninth inning of Thursday's game against the Yankees, then proceeded to give up a walk-off homer off the bat of Anthony Rizzo. Armstrong was charged with the loss as Tampa Bay ultimately fell to New York by a score of 2-1.
MLB
Lamar Jackson expects to be with Baltimore his entire career

Jackson is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. In 58 games with Baltimore, he has thrown for 9,967 yards, 84 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He has also rushed for 3,673 yards and 21 touchdowns. His current ADP is 48 and is the fourth QB off the board, but he projects for another elite season so fantasy managers should get what they pay for.
BALTIMORE, MD
Calvin Faucher surrenders lone run in loss to Orioles

Rays reliever Calvin Faucher allowed one run on two hits over one-third of an inning against the Orioles on Friday. The run came back to haunt Tampa Bay, which ultimately fell to Baltimore by a score of 1-0, extending its losing streak to four games. Fantasy Impact:. Faucher was charged...
BALTIMORE, MD
Mookie Betts (cracked rib) headed to IL

Betts was scratched from the lineup on both Friday and Saturday, prompting an MRI which revealed the cracked rib. It's obviously a devastating blow for fantasy managers, as Betts was slashing .273/.349/.535 on the year with 17 home runs and 53 runs scored. There's no timeline yet for Betts, but he'll almost certainly need to miss more than the minimum time, so fantasy managers should prepare themselves to find a meaningful, rather than a short-term, replacement.
MLB
Jordan Montgomery posts quality start, fans five in win Friday

Jordan Montgomery pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five in New York’s 12-3 win against the Blue Jays on Friday. Montgomery improved to 3-1 on the season, a record that betrays his 2.72 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 13 starts in 2022. Friday marked Montgomery’s fifth straight quality start and the lefty has made it through five innings in 11 of his 13 starts. Montgomery has also not allowed more than three runs in any start this season. The only thing fantasy managers could ask for is more strikeouts as he sits at just 56 in 72 2/3 innings. Monty will look to continue his stellar season in his next start Wednesday against the Rays.
MLB
DJ LeMahieu homers, tallies three hits in win Friday

LeMahieu collected three hits Friday night for there fourth time this season and second time in June. went back to back with Giancarlo Stanton in New York’s 8-run 5th inning and went deep for the sixth time this year. The former 2-time Batting Champion has not been his usual self this season and is no longer written in the leadoff spot in pen, as in former years, but he should still be started in the absence of alternative option that is a massive upgrade.
MLB
Week 11 Quick Grades (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

It is good to be back. After being out of town for the last week and a bit out of touch with the baseball world, everything feels right now that I am writing the Quick Grades article for the upcoming week. Each week I rank the top 100 hitters without bias using a variety of data. I take games played, park factors, matchups, and projections to help you find the top hitters for the upcoming week. I have described the process in more detail below as well as have the top-100 projected hitters for the week. Thanks for stopping by and best of luck in your leagues this week.
MLB
Julio Urias strikes out six in Dodgers win Saturday night

Julio Urias pitched six innings on Saturday night, striking out six, walking two, and allowing two hits for zero earned runs as he earned the win as the Dodgers moved past the Guardians in a 7-1 game. Fantasy Impact:. Urias' win Saturday night was his fourth on the season as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Zach Thompson allows two earned in Friday's loss to San Francisco

Zach Thompson allowed two earned runs on four hits and five walks while striking out a pair during Friday's 2-0 loss against the Giants. Solo shots in the first and fourth were all that San Francisco put across versus the 28-year-old despite receiving five free passes. In his past eight starts, Thompson has only allowed more than two runs once and holds a 4.47 ERA, which continues to lower following a tough start to the season. He is scheduled to pitch next week in Washington, D.C. to open up the series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Jose Berrios allows three runs in no-decision on Wednesday

Jose Berrios pitched seven innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out eight during Toronto's win over Baltimore on Wednesday. Berrios gave up a home run to Adley Rutschman, the first of his career, in the top of the fourth inning and then another to Ryan Mountcastle in the seventh. Other than the two blasts, Berrios was quite sharp on the night, only giving up three hits and walking none. Berrios is allowing a career high 47% hard hit rate and an average exit velocity of 90.8 mph to batters this season but has been pitching better recently, giving up only six runs over his last 22 innings. On the season he is 5-2 with a 4.65 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 62 strikeouts through 13 starts. He'll next face the White Sox in an away matchup on Monday.
MLB
Michael Brantley is grand for Astros in big win Friday

Michael Brantley had a huge night Friday, going 2-for-5 with a grand slam, four RBI and two runs as the Astros crushed the White Sox, 13-3. Brantley took White Sox reliever Matt Foster deep for a game-breaking grand slam in the sixth inning. Houston scored 10 runs in the inning, with three home runs. The veteran outfielder has quietly had a solid season for Houston, hitting .302 with a .384 on-base percentage. Even though Friday was just Brantley's fifth home run of the year, his counting stats should only climb as the summer approaches.
HOUSTON, TX
Mike Clevinger activated off COVID-19 Related IL on Friday

Clevinger had been placed on the IL on Saturday, so he missed slightly less than a week. He'll be available to pitch out of the bullpen during the weekend series in Colorado, and then managers can expect him to rejoin the rotation at some point next week. He's been largely effective with a 3.18 ERA and 1.12 WHIP, so hopefully he can avoid further trips to the IL.
MLB
Chris Sale expected to start once activated

Chris Sale is expected to be a starter once activated from the IL. There was once talk during Sale's recovery that the Red Sox would initially bring him back in the bullpen. (Chris Cotillo on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Manager Alex Cora seemed pretty sure in his comments that they view...
BOSTON, MA

