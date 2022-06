Rising fuel and fertilizer prices along with ongoing supply chain issues have been devastating for our farmers. From 2019 to 2020, farm expenditures increased by 28%. Adapting to these changes and rising costs isn’t easy. With it being so unpredictable, farmers don’t know what actions to take year-to-year to ensure that they can make a profit. Financially, farmers are in a tough spot. At the same time, our local area lacks healthy, affordable food. Large parts of our county are defined as food deserts by the USDA. Luckily, there is a way for us to help each other.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO