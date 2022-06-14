ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, MN

Angela Kadrlik

By kchk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngela Kadrlik, age 42 of Montgomery passed away unexpectedly at home on...

Father’s Loot Winner: John Hansen

Congratulations to John Hansen of Carver! He’s the Grand Prize winner of KCHK’s Father’s Day gift giveaway, Father’s Loot. He gets a prize pack worth over $1,000.00!
CARVER, MN
High School Sports Results/Schedule 6/17/22

Chanhassen will face Woodbury in Consolation Championship Saturday 6/18 at Roseville HS. #1 Chanhassen – 11, Benilde-St. Margaret’s – 8 #1 Chanhassen will face #2 Lakeville South in Championship Saturday 6/18 at Stillwater HS.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
June 17, 2022

Trading Post 6-17 For Sale: 3 point round bale carrier $325. Wanted: chain link dog kennel in good condition 5*10 ft. For Sale: two Jersey bull calves 3 weeks old $65 a piece. For Sale: 16 ft. Maiden aluminum boat w/ 15 horse Johnson motor, Shorelander trailer w/ lifetime license $1,700.
LONSDALE, MN
Rock of the North #2 Winner

Congratulations to Lynn Eaton of New Prague! She along with her group of co-workers from The Fishtale Bar and Grill found the second Rock of North in Le Sueur. There are 2 more chances left to be a Rock Star. Look for the codes and clues again on Monday!
NEW PRAGUE, MN

