Angela Kadrlik

Chanhassen will face Woodbury in Consolation Championship Saturday 6/18 at Roseville HS. #1 Chanhassen – 11, Benilde-St. Margaret’s – 8 #1 Chanhassen will face #2 Lakeville South in Championship Saturday 6/18 at Stillwater HS.
Trading Post 6-17 For Sale: 3 point round bale carrier $325. Wanted: chain link dog kennel in good condition 5*10 ft. For Sale: two Jersey bull calves 3 weeks old $65 a piece. For Sale: 16 ft. Maiden aluminum boat w/ 15 horse Johnson motor, Shorelander trailer w/ lifetime license $1,700.
Congratulations to Lynn Eaton of New Prague! She along with her group of co-workers from The Fishtale Bar and Grill found the second Rock of North in Le Sueur. There are 2 more chances left to be a Rock Star. Look for the codes and clues again on Monday!
