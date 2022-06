On a still-cold April morning at her home in Farmington, New Mexico, Bernadine Beyale knelt next to two of her dogs – the German Shepherd Trigger and a Czech Shepherd named Gunny – and applied juniper ash above their eyes.Her Frenchie dog thought Beyale was dispensing treats and bullishingly lined up. So Beyale blessed him too in the Navajo way, even though he would be staying behind today.Trigger and Gunny, meanwhile, were heading to work.Beyale is the founder of Four Corners K9 Search and Rescue, one of a number of volunteer groups looking for missing and murdered Native Americans. Authorities...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO