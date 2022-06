The Pittsburgh Steelers just locked up a key part of their defense on a massive new deal. According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Steelers and star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick have reached an agreement over a new contract that will see him become the highest-paid safety in NFL history. According to Schefter, the contract will pay Fitzpatrick over $18.4 million per season and will run for four years. The deal will see Fitzpatrick pocket $36 million in guaranteed money.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO