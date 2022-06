Most people think that salesperson selling means talking. But they don’t know that listening is the most important part of their job now. When Reps take the role of a curious student rather than the role of an informed expert, then they are much more inclined to engage their buyers. As sales associates, it is our job to ensure that our customers always remember us and never forget us. It is not the customer’s job to remember you. Sales are superior also because it is not about selling alone, but it is much more especially in building trust and educating our customers.

