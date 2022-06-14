Meet Ford—public event set for next Tuesday

Ford Motor Company is building BlueOval City – a $5.6 billion investment in west Tennessee that is leading the shift to an electrified America. Please join our live/in-person panel discussion on BlueOval City. Our panel of Ford team members will share where we are today and what the community can expect to see from Ford and our partners in the future. The conversation will offer residents of the local community a glimpse at:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG’s Wendy Nations took flight with the Blue Angels on Wednesday. She took part in a media tour to preview what the Blue Angels have in store for the Mid-South Air Show. Tickets are on sale and the show is this weekend, June 18 and 19. Below is a short video of […]
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Today at the fairground, hundreds of children got to experience and learn about trucks that they've probably only ever seen on TV. The Touch a Truck event is back in Jackson after a couple of years off because of Covid. First responders, government employees, and organizations brought...
Yet another Beale Street beatdown was captured on video. A number of men brawled in the street until police showed up. And this is why so many families refuse to venture downtown. It’s not safe. You should call your city council members and county commissioners and demand they do their jobs. Watch the melee below.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and his 12-year-old son desperately seek a home after they said they are being evicted from the Serenity at Highland apartment complex. Eric Turner told FOX13′s Mandy Hrach that the ongoing problems at Serenity have made his health conditions worse, so he stopped paying his rent.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Health Department issued a special air quality statement Tuesday as Sahara Desert dust moves through the Mid-South. In a Twitter post, the health department said the dust has brought high concentrations of fine particulates into the Mid-South. The department is asking sensitive groups including young children, the elderly, and those […]
Inside the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association – a unique group with a powerful impact — There are certain individuals whose perspective on life puts them several steps ahead of the rest of us – thought leaders, early adopters, visionaries. While the term “influencer” has a bit of a different meaning these days thanks to social media, we in the fire service certainly have our own influencers –Chief Alan Brunacini’s name rises to the top, as always.
Committee votes yes—in meeting—makes separate decision. Though county government’s solid waste committee voted to return a trash collecting site to Owl City in north Haywood County, Chairman Larry Gene Stanley says that’s not going to happen— at least immediately. Owl City’s Dempster Dumpsters — trash...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone deserves a second chance, and local leaders are helping ex-offenders live out that popular motto through the ‘Fair Chance to Serve’ ordinance. ‘. Fair Chance to Serve’ is an initiative that gives those with a criminal record an opportunity to volunteer on local...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal security screening is returning to a small West Tennessee airport, a needed upgrade as passenger traffic is expected to increase with new flights to Atlanta and a planned Ford Motor Co. electric truck factory coming to the region, officials said. The Transportation Security Administration...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of a Bartlett police officer who died from COVID-19 accepted a medal of honor for him Tuesday. Corrections Officer Vassar Odean Richmond died from complications of COVID-19 in October 2021 after he contracted it while working at the Bartlett City Jail. Richmond served with the Bartlett Police Department for three years […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - June is men’s health month and a new national survey found there is room for men to improve their physical, mental, and sexual health. Dr. Alex Pastuszak and Dr. Salvatore Giorgianni joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the surprising findings from the survey and why some men are not prioritizing their health.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is taking an in-depth look into Millennia Housing Management which oversees five apartment complexes in the Mid-South, including Serenity at Highland and Memphis Towers Apartments. Our investigation uncovered numerous complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau ranging from complaints concerning rent payments, roaches, water leaks,...
A group of Memphis-area parents are fuming about the current state of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools. Academic proficiency scores are shamefully low, despite an annual budget of two billion dollars. Some parents are calling for a district-wide audit and for Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray to step down. KWAM weekend host...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday marks one year since Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis became the first woman to serve as a top cop for MPD, but not everyone is happy with the progress she has made or hasn't made. Back in July, DeCarcerate Memphis sent an open letter to...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With summer just beginning and temperatures hitting dangerous levels, you are probably hoping your home’s air conditioning unit is prepared for the season. WREG spoke with technician Jason Smith from Choate’s Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing performing routine maintenance on a home’s A.C. unit in Cordova. It is no secret when the […]
DJIBOUTI – When it was announced that the Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company, headquartered in Millington, were deploying to the Horn of Africa for a year starting in January 2022, Soldiers from across Tennessee eagerly volunteered to serve overseas with the 80-member company. Among those many volunteers were two siblings from Humboldt, Specialists Jacob and Mahala Perry.
Early voting in the Brownsville Municipal Election wraps up today. Unless things pick up today early voting just wasn’t something of much interest. Yesterday was the busiest day so far with 16 people visiting. Three people voted in Ward 2 and eight people voted in Ward 4. Vote today...
In the weeks leading up to Milan High School's prom, Irma Bahena has been talking about nothing else. Her daughter, Jennifer, was attending with a longtime neighbor and friend. Irma Bahena is a waitress at Taqueria Mi Tierra, a Mexican restaurant in Milan. She moved to the United States 35...
Comments / 1