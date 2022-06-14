ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TN

Meet Ford—public event set for next Tuesday

By Brownsville Radio
 2 days ago

A “panel of Ford team members” will be on hand for a public gathering next...

Building BlueOval City: Where we are today and a look forward

Ford Motor Company is building BlueOval City – a $5.6 billion investment in west Tennessee that is leading the shift to an electrified America. Please join our live/in-person panel discussion on BlueOval City. Our panel of Ford team members will share where we are today and what the community can expect to see from Ford and our partners in the future. The conversation will offer residents of the local community a glimpse at:
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WREG

WREG’s Wendy Nations meets the Blue Angels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG’s Wendy Nations took flight with the Blue Angels on Wednesday. She took part in a media tour to preview what the Blue Angels have in store for the Mid-South Air Show. Tickets are on sale and the show is this weekend, June 18 and 19. Below is a short video of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wnbjtv.com

Children from West Tennessee attend "Touch a Truck"

JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Today at the fairground, hundreds of children got to experience and learn about trucks that they've probably only ever seen on TV. The Touch a Truck event is back in Jackson after a couple of years off because of Covid. First responders, government employees, and organizations brought...
JACKSON, TN
Mighty 990

Another Beale Street Melee Caught on Video

Yet another Beale Street beatdown was captured on video. A number of men brawled in the street until police showed up. And this is why so many families refuse to venture downtown. It’s not safe. You should call your city council members and county commissioners and demand they do their jobs. Watch the melee below.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County issues air quality warning as Sahara Desert dust cloud moves into Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Health Department issued a special air quality statement Tuesday as Sahara Desert dust moves through the Mid-South. In a Twitter post, the health department said the dust has brought high concentrations of fine particulates into the Mid-South. The department is asking sensitive groups including young children, the elderly, and those […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FireRescue1

‘As the Metro goes, so goes the fire service’

Inside the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association – a unique group with a powerful impact — There are certain individuals whose perspective on life puts them several steps ahead of the rest of us – thought leaders, early adopters, visionaries. While the term “influencer” has a bit of a different meaning these days thanks to social media, we in the fire service certainly have our own influencers –Chief Alan Brunacini’s name rises to the top, as always.
MEMPHIS, TN
Dumpsters at Owl City, or no?

Committee votes yes—in meeting—makes separate decision. Though county government’s solid waste committee voted to return a trash collecting site to Owl City in north Haywood County, Chairman Larry Gene Stanley says that’s not going to happen— at least immediately. Owl City’s Dempster Dumpsters — trash...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

Ahead of Ford plant, TSA returning to Tennessee airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal security screening is returning to a small West Tennessee airport, a needed upgrade as passenger traffic is expected to increase with new flights to Atlanta and a planned Ford Motor Co. electric truck factory coming to the region, officials said. The Transportation Security Administration...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family of Bartlett officer accepts medal in his honor

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of a Bartlett police officer who died from COVID-19 accepted a medal of honor for him Tuesday. Corrections Officer Vassar Odean Richmond died from complications of COVID-19 in October 2021 after he contracted it while working at the Bartlett City Jail. Richmond served with the Bartlett Police Department for three years […]
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

Life expectancy for men in the U.S. continues to decline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - June is men’s health month and a new national survey found there is room for men to improve their physical, mental, and sexual health. Dr. Alex Pastuszak and Dr. Salvatore Giorgianni joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the surprising findings from the survey and why some men are not prioritizing their health.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

How to prevent AC unit problems in summertime weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With summer just beginning and temperatures hitting dangerous levels, you are probably hoping your home’s air conditioning unit is prepared for the season. WREG spoke with technician Jason Smith from Choate’s Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing performing routine maintenance on a home’s A.C. unit in Cordova. It is no secret when the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tn.gov

Brother and sister in arms: Humboldt siblings deployed together in Africa

DJIBOUTI – When it was announced that the Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company, headquartered in Millington, were deploying to the Horn of Africa for a year starting in January 2022, Soldiers from across Tennessee eagerly volunteered to serve overseas with the 80-member company. Among those many volunteers were two siblings from Humboldt, Specialists Jacob and Mahala Perry.
HUMBOLDT, TN
Columbia Missourian

Milan prom an important moment for mother, daughter

In the weeks leading up to Milan High School's prom, Irma Bahena has been talking about nothing else. Her daughter, Jennifer, was attending with a longtime neighbor and friend. Irma Bahena is a waitress at Taqueria Mi Tierra, a Mexican restaurant in Milan. She moved to the United States 35...
MILAN, MO

