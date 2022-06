SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria's latest crackdown on homeless encampments has led to a spike in citations and arrests. According to data obtained by iNewSource, the number of arrests for encroachment and illegal lodging are up eight percent over last year. This after Mayor Gloria announced a recent push to get people off the streets and into shelters, saying at a recent briefing homeless persons don't have to accept the city's help, but there would be consequences.

