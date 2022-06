The New England Patriots‘ revamped wide receiver room puts N’Keal Harry squarely on the roster bubble as he enters his third season. After sitting out OTAs, the 2019 first-round pick attended mandatory minicamp and largely worked with the second-team offense. Funny enough, Harry was with the starters for the first offensive rep before he ceded those duties and spent most of camp working with expected third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe.

