Shelbyville School District Announces Mental Health Partnership With HSHS

Vicki Ginoli, 66, of Springfield, IL formerly of Taylorville, died on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 11:40 a.m. at her home in Springfield, IL. Vicki was born on April 3, 1956 in Taylorville, IL to parents, Bonafazio and Mary (Greenan) Ginoli. She graduated from Sangamon State University with a degree in Computer Science. Vicki recently retired from the State of Illinois Department of Revenue after many years of service. She graduated from Taylorville High School with the Class of 1974, she had a love for animals and was an advocate for animal welfare. Vicki was a hard-working, kind, compassionate, and caring person who had a heart of gold and loved to help people and she will be missed by her family and friends and everyone who loved her.

