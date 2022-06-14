ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IL

Shelbyville School District Announces Mental Health Partnership With HSHS

By Avery Cooper
taylorvilledailynews.com
 3 days ago

Shelbyville School District hoping to aid its student’s mental health next school year with a partnership agreement with...

taylorvilledailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
taylorvilledailynews.com

Christian County Announces New Updates To COVID-19

The Christian County Health Department released information updating the public on the risk of COVID-19 in the county. Christian County’s COVID-19 risk status has changed from low to medium due to a rise in cases. According to the Christian County Health Department, Sangamon County is at high risk, and is one of the highest transmission areas in the United States at this time.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Pana Community Hospital Adds Urology Service Line

You don’t have to go far to have a major medical procedure. Pana Community Hospital draws physicians from all over the area to make sure you stay close to home. Perioperative Services Manager Stefanie Anderson says that team keeps growing with a urology service line. Anderson invites you to...
PANA, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Christian County Agricultural Fair July 19-23

Christian County Agricultural Fair is July 19-23. Marketing Director Angela Ohl-Marsters is looking forward to its return. There will be a grandstand event every evening. Christian County Fair’s first ever car cruise makes its debut this year. Of course, it’s not a fair without food vendors and rides.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Multiple Power Outages, Flooding After Storms Go Through Central Illinois

A severe storm raced through central Illinois Thursday evening and early Friday morning. Severe flooding in Effingham and near Quincy, Illinois caused problems Friday morning as Effingham reported over 4 inches of rain in some places or even higher. Over 28,000 Ameren Electric customers are reporting outages in Illinois and Shelby Electric is reporting over 1500 outages in their coverage area as of 10 AM.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Shelbyville, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
City
Shelbyville, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Vicki Ginoli

Vicki Ginoli, 66, of Springfield, IL formerly of Taylorville, died on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 11:40 a.m. at her home in Springfield, IL. Vicki was born on April 3, 1956 in Taylorville, IL to parents, Bonafazio and Mary (Greenan) Ginoli. She graduated from Sangamon State University with a degree in Computer Science. Vicki recently retired from the State of Illinois Department of Revenue after many years of service. She graduated from Taylorville High School with the Class of 1974, she had a love for animals and was an advocate for animal welfare. Vicki was a hard-working, kind, compassionate, and caring person who had a heart of gold and loved to help people and she will be missed by her family and friends and everyone who loved her.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Herbert K. Hendricks

Herbert “Herb” K. Hendricks, 86, of Taylorville, IL, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 9:24 p.m. at Taylorville Memorial Hospital in Taylorville, IL. He was born on September 10, 1935, the son Herschel Adam and Mabel Jane (Shake) Hendricks in Taylorville, IL. He graduated with the Taylorville High School Class of 1953. Herb married Shirley Smith on December 2, 1956 in First Baptist Church in Taylorville, IL. He started working at age 15 for Dri-Gas, after high school he earned an associates degree in LP gas technology at Southern Tech in Chamblee, GA and later returning to Dri-Gas and became plant manager for Thermogas.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Area Arrests And Accidents 06/15/22

The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 06-13-22 Twana Hall 39 was arrested by Pana PD on a failure to appear warrant for possession of meth. 06-13-22 Jonathon Hrabak 33 was arrested by CCSO on a failure to appear warrant for driving on a suspended...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

12U Girls Softball

As heard on New Country 104.1, Pawnee defeated Atteberry by a final score of 18-10 at the end of the fifth inning.
PAWNEE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy