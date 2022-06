MANISTEE, MI – The city of Manistee has installed a new hazard warning system at its two Lake Michigan beaches to help keep swimmers safe. The new system uses the familiar red, yellow and green for high, medium and low hazard swimming conditions but instead of a flag, it has lights that change automatically when the National Weather Service updates its beach hazard forecast. It looks like a traffic signal.

MANISTEE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO