Milan, MO

Milan prom an important moment for mother, daughter

By Story by Anna Belén Poza, Minh Connors, Photos by Minh Connors
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the weeks leading up to Milan High School's prom, Irma Bahena has been talking about nothing else. Her daughter, Jennifer, was attending with a longtime neighbor and friend. Irma Bahena is a waitress at Taqueria Mi Tierra, a Mexican restaurant in Milan. She moved to the United States...

