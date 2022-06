We support Black-owned businesses year-round, but Juneteenth is an extra special time to shop Black. This is the second year Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday, and we are excited for the festivities and time off (if you get any). This weekend, many families and friends will gather to love on each other, remember the end of a difficult era, and celebrate how far we’ve come since. While freedom may not yet look exactly how we’d like it to for Black and Brown people in America, we can still celebrate the progress that’s been made.

