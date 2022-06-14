Mayor Adams releases blueprint for New York City's affordable housing crisis

Mayor Eric Adams released a multi-year plan to address New York City's housing crisis and get more New Yorkers into safe, high-quality, and affordable homes.

The blueprint 'Housing our Neighbors' was crafted with insight from New Yorkers who experienced homelessness.

The housing plan seeks to break down silos among city agencies so more homeless shelter residents are eligible for permanent housing. The mayor also wants to improve conditions in shelters and improve services, help the homeless move into permanent housing faster and reduce the risk of returning to shelters.

Investment would also increase in New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), the largest public housing entity in the country.

"Today is a new day for housing in New York City," said Adams. "Safe, stable, and affordable housing cannot be a privilege - it is fundamental to my vision for a prosperous, inclusive city. We spoke with and listened to New Yorkers who have been impacted by the housing crisis in our city, and today we are delivering the most comprehensive plan in New York City's history."

The blueprint rests on five key pillars:

-Transforming NYCHA,

-Addressing Homelessness and Housing Instability,

-Creating and Preserving Affordable Housing,

-Improving the Health and Safety of New Yorkers, and

-Reducing Administrative Burden.

While the plan addresses major issues, critics say the solutions fall short.

"While Mayor Adams' plan has some laudable goals for addressing many of the problems encountered by homeless New Yorkers, more action and investment is needed to actually reduce homelessness," said Jacquelyn Simone, Policy Director with Coalition for the Homeless. "Mayor Adams must dramatically expand the supply of permanent and supportive housing for homeless New Yorkers and extremely low-income households - which takes far bolder housing investments than are included in this plan,"

Adams' administration's goal is to accelerate the creation of supportive housing by completing the 15,000 supportive homes promised by 2030 two years ahead of schedule.

