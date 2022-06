ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Today, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by partners Arc of Howard County Executive Director Cindy Parr, HCPSS Superintendent Michael J. Martirano, and Matt Jackson, Maryland State Department of Education Division of Rehabilitation Services Regional Director, to sign a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) for Project SEARCH, a transformational internship program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their last year of high school. Photos from the signing can be found here.

