Correction - June 9, 2022

For the second year in a row, the Delano City Council has approved the pride flag being flown at City Hall during Pride Month. “It means so much to me because for years I was afraid to fully express myself and my identity and driving past the flag makes me feel seen and represented,” said Biviana Camacho. “It also means a lot to me because I remember all the young queer and trans folks who have reached out and shared their experiences with us and express how seeing that flag makes them feel. It truly warms my heart.”

DELANO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO