Correction - June 9, 2022

For the second year in a row, the Delano City Council has approved the pride flag being flown at City Hall during Pride Month. “It means so much to me because for years I was afraid to fully express myself and my identity and driving past the flag makes me feel seen and represented,” said Biviana Camacho. “It also means a lot to me because I remember all the young queer and trans folks who have reached out and shared their experiences with us and express how seeing that flag makes them feel. It truly warms my heart.”
In partnership with American Refuse and Alianza, the City of Wasco's Code Compliance Department hosted a community cleanup event last month. Many volunteers participated and showed their support for an initiative to beautify Wasco. There were almost 60 people that attended on May 14. The volunteers were broken up into...
Matthew Queen is haunted by the death of a Bakersfield 3 member, he said Wednesday in an exclusive jailhouse interview with The Californian. During his murder trial, Queen said for the first time Micah Holsonbake, a member of the Bakersfield 3, died in his garage. Holsonbake pointed a gun at Queen and Baylee Despot, Queen's ex-girlfriend, and a struggle ensued, he testified. During the scuffle, Despot dropped a 40-pound dumbbell on Holsonbake’s head and killed him, Queen, 45, testified. The couple then dismembered Holsonbake and scattered his body parts around Kern County.
Ma. Dolores “Lola” Obeso de Montoya, 85, of Shafter, passed away May 25, in Sinaloa, Mexico. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter. Octavio Torres Parada, 77, of Bakersfield, passed away May 26, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter. Anna Felix, 65, of Wasco, passed away May...
Miguel Carrillo, 49, of Wasco, was arrested in the 1100 block of Poso Drive for misdemeanor driving without a license. He was cited and released at the scene. Christopher Martinez, 26, of Wasco, was arrested in the 800 block of 16th Street for. misdemeanor violation of a court order to...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday night in Lamont. Emergency crews were called to Santa Rosa Avenue near Wharton Avenue just before 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. A man was found in an alley with at least one gunshot wound […]
Andy Alexander Banuelos of Delano has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Officer Banuelos graduated from Cesar E. Chavez High School in Delano in 2014. After high school, he served in the...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men charged with murder in the shooting death of 3-year-old Major Sutton had their trial postponed to September during a hearing Wednesday morning. Over the objection of defendants Tyrone Johnson and David Palms, Judge Colette M. Humphrey set a new trial date of Sept. 19, noting an attorney had been […]
An Inglewood man accused of raping and killing a 13-year-old Bakersfield girl had his trial set for Oct. 17. A judge Wednesday ordered Armando Cruz, 26, back to court for a motions hearing Sept. 27, and set a readiness hearing for Oct. 7. Cruz has pleaded not guilty to 10...
A Valley college football coach was shot to death by his father at a family gathering on Wednesday night. Fresno police say 31-year-old William 'Billy' Wright was visiting his family in Fresno when he and his father got into an argument. His father then went and got a handgun and...
TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department announced several arrests in connection to a human and drug trafficking investigation that lasted six months, and led to the arrest of a mother, father and son involved. Arrests were made over the June 11 weekend where warrants were served...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting happened Wednesday morning just south of the Valley Plaza Mall on Hughes Lane between Ming Avenue and Lum Avenue. Police said the road will be closed for the next few hours. Avoid the area if possible. Officers said just after 1:30 a.m., the...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in search for a missing teen, according to the department. Sherri-Ann Wolfe, 17, was last seen on Monday around 2 p.m. in the 3200 block of Sierra Meadows Drive. Wolfe is considered at risk due to a medical condition and has […]
The Kern Housing Authority has already budgeted out about $65 million to help qualifying residents who might be a little behind on their rent or utilities since March of 2021. However, agency officials made an announcement Wednesday to remind people that the money won’t be around forever. In fact,...
The Richland Junior High Trojans spent their last day as 8th graders walking across the stage to celebrate the completion of their junior high careers, promoted to high school freshmen in the fall. Principal Monica Garza welcomed the graduates and their families to the festivities and told the students that...
HORACE, N.D. (KFGO) – A murder suspect from California has been arrested in Cass County. Members of the Metro Area Street Crimes Unit, the Cass County Drug Task Force, and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, worked in collaboration to arrest 25-year-old Kira Conerly-Burton II of Bakersfield on a felony murder warrant.
