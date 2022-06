----- (Original story below) An 11-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Inwood area, according to a Friday news release from the Houston Police Department. Sonciary Dawson was last seen Thursday leaving the 5300 block of West Gulf Bank Road in an unknown direction, according to HPD, which said she was wearing a PJ shirt, black jogging shorts and red shoes. Police described the girl at 5-foot-11, 110 pounds and Black with a medium complexion, brown eyes and puffy brown hair tied into two pigtails.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO