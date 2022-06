Brittney Griner has been in a Russian jail since February, and many are worried about her condition given the circumstances of her detainment. As the story goes, Griner was allegedly caught with cannabis oil on her while trying to leave the country. This is very much against the law in Russia and as a result, the WNBA superstar was detained, and she hasn't been able to come home since.

