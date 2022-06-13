League of Women voters to host three candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of St. Mary’s County will be hosting candidate forums on June 15, 22 and 29 at the Lexington Park Library. All three will start at 5:30 p.m. and be live streamed on the St. Mary’s County Library’s YouTube page.

The June 15 forum will include clerk of circuit court, judge of the orphan’s court, state’s attorney and sheriff’s candidates.

The June 22 forum will include board of education, District 1, state delegate District 29B and 29C and county commissioner, District 3, candidates.

The June 29 forum will include county commissioner districts 1, 2 and 4 and commissioner president candidates.

Watch parties will be held at the Leonardtown and Charlotte Hall libraries.

Juneteenth celebration planned

Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions of St. Mary’s County will hold its annual Juneteenth celebration from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at Lexington Manor Passive Art Park and Lancaster Park in Lexington Park.

There will be gospel and jazz music, African dance and drummers, children’s activities, speakers, history lessons, vendors and more. For more information, visit https://ucaconline.org/.

Family fun at St. Clement's Island Heritage Day

Get acquainted with St. Clement's Island during Heritage Day, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Clement's Island Museum and on St. Clements Island State Park.

Learn about the island's past through activities regarding the history, culture, heritage and ecology tied to the island.

There will be tons of fun, free activities and programs on beautiful St. Clement's Island, including a day of history, wildlife and art, and all can participate in activities like games, lighthouse tours, traditional music and much more.

Free water taxi rides will be out to the island for all visitors attending the festivities. St. Clement's Island Museum will also be open and free to all during the day.

Discover St. Clement's Island State Park and its history as the site of Maryland's first colonial landing in 1634.

There will be an interpreter portraying Dr. Thomas Gerard, the first owner of St. Clement's Island, who will offer insight into colonial living. He will talk about "pieces of eight" as a form of currency. As a fun challenge for the day, children who visit the presenters and participate in all activities will get a replica coin like Gerard's while supplies last.

Music group Some Assembly will play traditional music from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries. They will perform from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Learn navigation techniques used by sailors before the advent of GPS with the Patuxent River Sail & Power Squadron.

The Museum Store at St. Clement's Island Museum will be open with an array of unique items and gifts, including local art, apparel, books, jewelry, children's items, toys and more.

Free museum admission offered to military members

The museums and historic sites of the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks will offer free admission for active members of the armed forces, as well as up to five family members, from Armed Forces Day, now through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

Museums participating include St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. Although the Old Jail Museum and Drayden African American Schoolhouse already offer free admission to all, guests are encouraged to visit these sites during this time as well. Note that free admission does not apply to the water taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum, only regular museum admission. The initiative is part of the Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums across America.

‘Dinner and a Cruise’ series expanded this year

Beginning earlier this spring visitors can enjoy a fun evening of cruising on the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and delicious seafood dinner at waterside Morris Point Restaurant during a series of themed events throughout the season.

Sunday, July 17, features “Inside Blackistone Lighthouse,” from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. where your water tour will include a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island.

Sunday, Aug. 7, features “Inside the Blackistone Lighthouse,” from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m., where your water tour will include a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island.

Sunday, Sept. 11, features “Shipwrecks of the Chesapeake” from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 will feature an environmental topic from 2 to 6 p.m.

Tickets for all cruises are $75 per person or $140 per couple, and include boat ride, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and dinner at Morris Point Restaurant. For more information or to reserve tickets, call St. Clement’s Island Museum at 301-769-2222. Visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum for details.

Sailing registration open

Brendan Sailing is currently accepting registration for its summer camps for youths ages 11-18 with learning differences. There will be 1- and 2-week camps at their Annapolis location beginning June 20. There is also a 10-day overnight camp and a regular day camp held at St. Mary’s College of Maryland for ages 14-18. Scholarships are available. Go to www.brendansailing.com/programs.html.

