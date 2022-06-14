The Best Games You Might Have Missed During Summer Game Fest 2022

The Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary livestream starts today at 3 PM PT, which is less than half an hour away. The event will be relatively short, running for only 10 minutes, but Square Enix is hyping it up. The publisher has promised it will feature a lot of information about the sub-series. We don't know what we'll hear--if anything--about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, but there's a chance it will show up, while rumors also suggest that Crisis Core could make an appearance in some capacity. Final Fantasy VII Remake, meanwhile, still isn't available on Xbox, so there's a broad range of announcements that we could hear about. Below, we've rounded up the details you need to know about the FF7 25th anniversary broadcast, including the start time, what to expect, and how to watch it live.

