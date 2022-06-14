ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Best Games You Might Have Missed During Summer Game Fest 2022

By Chris Pereira
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Game Fest 2022 has brought us a lot of big news about a lot of big games. Resident Evil Village DLC, Diablo 4's Necromancer reveal, Overwatch 2's release date, a closer look at The Callisto Protocol, AND a new Kojima game headed to Xbox? It's safe to say it's been...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Best Nintendo Switch RPGs To Play In 2022

The Nintendo Switch has an amazing library, but the hybrid console’s massive catalog of RPGs is truly staggering. There are loot-packed dungeon crawlers, JRPGs with turn-based battles and epic stories, expansive open-world games where you can create your own unique character, and everything in between. So, to help you find your next RPG, we put together this list of the 40 best Switch RPGs (in alphabetical order).
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Why Overwatch 2's PvE Talent System Is Staying Out Of PvP

With Overwatch 2's PvE and PvP modes decoupled, a major part of what seemingly justifies the "2" in the game's name--the PvE mode--will not be available when the game launches in October. But even once PvE does arrive, one of its big components, the talent system, won't make its way into the core PvP side of the game, though it could eventually show up in some kind of special mode.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzle Game#Adventure Game#Art Game#Mobile Game#Action Adventure Game#Video Game#Overwatch 2#The Callisto Protocol
Gamespot

Dead by Daylight | Twisted Masquerade Event Trailer

Celebrate Dead by Daylight’s 6th Anniversary with the Twisted Masquerade, featuring new offerings, event-themed hooks and generators, and lavish cosmetic rewards to earn. Seek your invitation and experience a celebration for the ages – provided you live to remember it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Revealed As Name Of Remake Part 2, Part Of A Trilogy

The sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake was shown as part of Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 anniversary celebration. To end the stream, Square Enix provided our first look at Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the official title for what was previously known as Remake Part 2. It's coming next winter on PlayStation 5, and you can watch the debut trailer and check out some screenshots below.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION Announcement Trailer

This new version enhances the graphics to HD and updates all of the 3D models in the game. Full voiceovers and new music arrangements present this epic tale of strife and heroism, presenting FINAL FANTASY VII in a brand-new light. Enjoy a more beautiful and accessible CRISIS CORE, going way beyond just a simple HD remaster.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Pixar
Gamespot

The Tough Part Of Delicious Last Course Was Making It Work With Cuphead

At the end of June, Studio MDHR will no longer be haunted. That's when the studio is finally releasing its Cuphead downloadable content expansion, Delicious Last Course. First announced in 2018, the DLC started as a series of ideas that didn't make it into the original game; things like homages to games and classic cartoons, or inspirations such as the ghostly Cuphead character known as the Legendary Chalice. As studio director and executive producer Maja Moldenhauer explained, they were ideas the developers just couldn't let go--even if it would eventually take five years to realize them.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Coming To Consoles And PC

During the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration livestream, Square Enix announced the return of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, which will be ported/remastered and launch on all consoles and PC this winter. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII is an action-RPG and prequel to the original FFVII release. The game...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

NEON WHITE | Launch Trailer

Neon White is a single-player speedrunning FPS where you can sacrifice your guns for godlike parkour moves. You are White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The other assassins seem familiar, though…did you know them in a past life?
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Bloodline: Heroes Of Lithas Is A Card-Based RPG All About Lineage

In Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas, players establish a legacy in a fantasy world where your progeny inherit the abilities that came before them. The player's goal in the game is to become the leader of the City of Light, the High Guardian, in the world of Lithas. This is done by expanding your influence over various parts of the city with the help of your children and your champions' children.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Watch Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Stream

The Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary livestream starts today at 3 PM PT, which is less than half an hour away. The event will be relatively short, running for only 10 minutes, but Square Enix is hyping it up. The publisher has promised it will feature a lot of information about the sub-series. We don't know what we'll hear--if anything--about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, but there's a chance it will show up, while rumors also suggest that Crisis Core could make an appearance in some capacity. Final Fantasy VII Remake, meanwhile, still isn't available on Xbox, so there's a broad range of announcements that we could hear about. Below, we've rounded up the details you need to know about the FF7 25th anniversary broadcast, including the start time, what to expect, and how to watch it live.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Where Is Xur Today? (June 17-21) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

Xur returns in Destiny 2 this weekend, bringing a new slate of Exotic weapons and armor to the Solar System. If you're looking to maximize your potential in the new Crucible Labs Control Zone game mode that's coming to PvP next week, it's a great time to get new gear. Here's where you can find Xur this weekend and what he's selling.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Atari Mania is Coming This Summer!

Over 150 wild microgames spanning the breadth of the Atari catalog from Asteroids to Yars' Revenge. You’ll fight back Centipedes with a Pong paddle while the iconic Adventure dragon hunts you down!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Snap Coming To Switch Online On June 24

Nintendo has confirmed that Pokemon Snap will be added to Switch Online and Expansion Pack on June 24. Originally released on N64 in 1999, Pokemon Snap was a departure from the usual RPGs in the series as players were tasked with capturing Pokemon on film, not in PokeBalls. Kirby developer...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Summer Game Fest Demos Returning June 21

Microsoft is bringing back its ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest demo event next week, June 21-27. The event will bring another 30 playable demos for unreleased Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S games for a limited time. Like last year's event, the Summer Game Fest demos will be very early builds...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy