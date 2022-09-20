Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky & Future to Headline Rolling Loud New York 2022: How to Get Tickets

Rolling Loud is heading to Citi Field in Queens, New York this weekend. The third annual festival will kick off on Friday (Sept. 23).

Nicki Minaj , A$AP Rocky and Future are set to headline the festival, which will also feature performances by hip-hop heavyweights including Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, BIA, Fat Joe, Fivio Foreign, Busta Rhymes, Erica Banks, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Uzi Vert, Dream Doll and many more.

The festival is set to take over the NYC stadium from Sept. 23 to 25. Tickets went on sale in June and are available at RollingLoudNy.com and Ticketmaster . Three-day general admission passes start at $379. You can also get tickets through Vivid Seats and StubHub for around $245-$325.

In April, Rolling Loud announced its first ever Rolling Loud festival in Canada, which took place from Sept. 9 to 11 at Ontario Place in the heart of Toronto, with headliners Dave , Future and Wizkid .

The festival franchise is continuing a massive year of success, and it warmed up for a loaded concert season with a standout showcase at SXSW, headlined by Don Toliver and showcasing some of hip-hop’s hottest up-and-comers. Led by its founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud is on a mission to top their massively successful 2021 with their international expansions and leadership in the live music space.

See the full Rolling Loud New York lineup below, and snag tickets here or use the buy button above.