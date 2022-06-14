ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'I'm exhausted just watching Huw Edwards': Viewers joke BBC's 'much bigger' £5m upgraded news studio will leave presenters 'dizzy' after it was unveiled with THREE new interactive screens and 'catwalk stage'

By James Robinson for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

For almost two decades BBC News at Ten viewers have been used to watching Huw Edwards read the headlines from the relative comfort of a desk.

But social media users have joked that the presenter will now be upping his daily step count in News at Ten's flashy new £5million studio.

The news reader, 60, was seen up on his feet during the first 15 minutes of last night's broadcast from the new studio - which features a snazzy curved catwalk and large interactive screens.

And while he had a brief stint back behind a desk during a segment about the EU, he soon returned to his feet for a discussion with BBC economics editor Faisal Islam.

Some viewers joked that they were left 'exhausted' just watching the BBC presenter - who has been the main News at Ten reader since 2003 - move back and forward across the new and 'much bigger' studio.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: 'Not keen on the new look News at Ten, all this standing round and walking about one minute then sitting down the next. Huw Edwards must be dizzy...'

Another wrote: 'There seems to be a lot of walking about. I'm exhausted just watching Huw Edwards.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sm2WP_0gAcsTzK00
Social media users have joked that BBC host Huw Edwards (pictured) is being given the run around in News at Ten's flashy £5million new studio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0or1op_0gAcsTzK00
The presenter, 60, was up on his feet during the first 15 minutes of last night's broadcast from the new set - which features a snazzy curved catwalk and large interactive screens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjAyq_0gAcsTzK00
On a night of mixed reviews for the 'much bigger' studio, some even joked that they were 'exhausted' just watching the presenter move across the set
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbdzs_0gAcsTzK00
Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: 'Not keen on the new look News at Ten, all this standing round and walking about one minute then sitting down the next. Huw Edwards must be dizzy...'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDT2x_0gAcsTzK00
A third Twitter user added: 'Has this new studio been designed so that Huw Edwards can achieve the required amount of steps per day?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lp6pE_0gAcsTzK00
Another wrote: 'Watched BBC News tonight. Bless the lovely Huw Edwards. At one point he almost fell over a pointless step.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GwANt_0gAcsTzK00
Another described it 'disorientating' watching the presenter move around the new studio. They wrote: 'In my mind he (Huw) has always been a static top half of the body person. It feels strange to see his legs move.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMALE_0gAcsTzK00

A third Twitter user added: 'Has this new studio been designed so that Huw Edwards can achieve the required amount of steps per day?

'It looks ridiculous and a complete waste of money. There was nothing wrong with the existing set. I though you were on a cost cutting exercise.'

Another wrote: 'Watched BBC News tonight. Bless the lovely Huw Edwards. At one point he almost fell over a pointless step.

'Who designed the new studio? It is weird. The weather map was also very odd. Give the forecasters more time, they rush through. It is a waste of time.'

Another described it 'disorientating' watching the presenter move around the new studio. They wrote: 'In my mind he (Huw) has always been a static top half of the body person. It feels strange to see his legs move.'

The BBC unveiled the new multi-million-pound news studio with its ‘giant curved catwalk’ just as it is making drastic cuts.

The set was unveiled on last night’s News At Ten – but even eagle-eyed viewers may struggle to see what the revamp, costing up to £5million, has changed.

Meanwhile the BBC is to combine news channels and cut jobs to save money.

Speaking to the Daily Mail ahead of the reveal of the first broadcast Edwards stressed during a video tour that it will add impact to stories.

But one BBC insider said staff were ‘constantly told by management that there is no money’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXkJo_0gAcsTzK00
The BBC's newly refurbished studio in New Broadcasting House , London, which will be home to the BBC News at Six and Ten
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034ZTB_0gAcsTzK00
Alongside hosting News at Ten, the new studio will also host the London news bulletins 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whOgN_0gAcsTzK00
Huw Edwards behind his desk at the old BBC News at Ten studio, which has been replaced with a new flash set

‘When they see millions being spent on a studio refurbishment, they wonder where that sort of cash is coming from,’ they added.

Jonathan Munro, interim head of news, said it was the ‘first major refurbishment’ in a decade, while a BBC spokesman said the more versatile set will be better value in the long run.

But it received mixed reviews on its 'opening night', with some viewers saying it looked 'too big' and others describing it as a 'waste of money'.

One Twitter user wrote: 'Thoughts on the new BBC studio? Looked WAY too big for my liking and felt a little weird, but some of the new tech was cool.

Another wrote: 'How can you justify the cost of the new News studio? You could have used the money to carry on funding elderly viewers's licence fees.'

Another added: 'So this new BBC studio is to attract younger(ish) viewres like me who have switched off broadcast and the BBC entirely? Lol, you guys are not living in the same century we are, are you?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vb8EH_0gAcsTzK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsTQz_0gAcsTzK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00M9KJ_0gAcsTzK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1Msl_0gAcsTzK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AR0O5_0gAcsTzK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fF66P_0gAcsTzK00

However it was not all negative reviews for the new studio, with some praising its new technology.

In particular, there was praise for the new regional handover, when the main UK news show hands over to local BBC news.

At this point in the show, Edwards stood in front of a screen showing each of the regional news set ups.

One Twitter user wrote: 'Really very neat idea and slickly hands over to the regional news teams. Overall it was an impressive programme, smoothly executed with some fresh new features.'

Freelance broadcaster journalist Vincent McAviney wrote: 'New BBC bulletins studio looking great tonight. Particularly love this regional handover shot.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2xRp_0gAcsTzK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QisUv_0gAcsTzK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eopDr_0gAcsTzK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YRBZP_0gAcsTzK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39D7H0_0gAcsTzK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVykE_0gAcsTzK00

Others praised the style of the news studio. One wrote: 'How good does the new BBC News studio look! Clean crisp presenting. What the Beeb does best!'

Really like the new BBC news studio. There is more interaction from the news presenter and explanation, making good use of their new screens. Good for the viewer.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

SARAH VINE's My TV Week: Old feuds, deaths, dark humour... it’s utterly compelling

Decades-old feuds, fury, simmering resentment, disappointment, a post-industrial landscape as bleak, barren and hazardous as the surface of Mars: right from the start Sherwood, the BBC’s star-studded new detective drama, sets out its stall as one of those atmospheric thrillers where unmasking the identity of the villain isn’t half as gripping as getting to grips with the complexities of the characters.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Swordfights and Samurais, Russian espionage, Tudor romance and royal stories galore: ROBERT HARDMAN reveals what's in store when the Duchess of Cornwall launches the Chalke Valley History Festival on Monday

Where better to see a spot of royal history being made than at the world’s largest history festival?. Although there have been occasional royal visits over the years to some of Britain’s great summer festivals, royalty has never actually been part of the line-up — until now.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huw Edwards
Person
Faisal Islam
Daily Mail

Award-winning Iceland store manager, 36, who tried to sue supermarket by 'coercing' colleagues into smearing his boss as a racist loses unfair dismissal, race discrimination and harassment claims

An award-winning Iceland store manager who tried to sue the supermarket after quitting was found to have 'coerced' colleagues into smearing his boss as a racist. Gurpal Singh, who managed the frozen food retailer's store in Hounslow West, London, claimed he was the victim of racial discrimination, harassment and unfair dismissal after quitting his job in October 2020.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner return their 'beergate' questionnaires to Durham police after Labour leaders both vowed to QUIT if they were fined over boozy lockdown curry

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner have returned questionnaires to police investigating the infamous Beergate saga. A spokesman confirmed the senior party figures had responded to officers' questions over whether they had broken lockdown regulations during the event at Durham Miners Hall in April 30, 2021.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc News#Bbc One#News Presenter#Eu
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson will bolster a bid to oust Commonwealth secretary general Lady Scotland who has been dubbed 'Baroness Brazen' over her lavish spending in the role

Boris Johnson will next week lead a bid to oust former Labour minister Baroness Scotland as head of the Commonwealth. The Prime Minister will use a summit in Rwanda to push for member states to remove the peer, according to Whitehall sources. Lady Scotland has served as the organisation’s secretary-general...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

My love letter to Les Dawson: Lifelong fan Jon Culshaw perfected the comedy legend’s glorious gags and gurning faces for a new play telling his very colourful story

The deadpan delivery, the tuneless piano playing, that astonishingly pliable face – the inimitable Les Dawson was one of the best-loved entertainers of his generation. He’s been dead for 29 years now, but talking to impressionist Jon Culshaw about his comedy idol it’s as if Les is back in the room. Jon is bringing Les to life in a new stage show and today he’s in character, sporting a dark wig, velvet dinner jacket and Les’s trademark oversized bow tie on top of some considerable padding.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Mail

I'm proud of the British Empire, Suella Braverman proclaims: Attorney General praises the 'ingenuity and the genius of the British people' as she blasts the Left for being 'ashamed of our history'

The Attorney General has slammed left-wing people for being 'ashamed' of Britain's colonial past and said she was 'proud' of the British Empire. Suella Braverman, whose parents are from Mauritius and Kenya and emigrated to the UK in the 1960s, said people should honour 'the ingenuity and the genius of the British people'.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Leigh Sales reveals the true impact of 'rabid internet bullies' in driving her out of the job she loved - and why it has NOTHING to do with rumours about Scott Morrison: 'I was abused all the time'

ABC journalist Leigh Sales said she quit her prime-time TV news slot because of 'rabid bullies' online. Sales announced she would be leaving the ABC's flagship news and current affairs show 7.30 in early February but revealed in an interview on Saturday she decided to quit because of online trolls.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

416K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy