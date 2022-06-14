ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a money-saving mum – how to reuse your kids’ helium balloons so you don’t have to buy them every birthday

By Rianne Ison
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A SAVVY money-saving mum has revealed her genius trick which means she can reuse her children’s birthday balloons year after year.

TikTok account @twinklparents, which regularly offers parenting tips and tricks, shared a post with their 27,000 followers, which featured one of their contributors revealing why you should never throw helium balloons away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTkyY_0gAcr5Aa00
A savvy mum has shown how she reuses helium balloons every year Credit: TikTok / @twinklparents

In the video, the mum can be heard saying: “Do you have helium balloons that you want to keep? Well, you can!

“I’m not very good at throwing things away and if I can make the most of my money, I will.”

She then guided other social media followers through the step-by-step guide, showing how easy it is to recycle balloons on special family occasions.

And it’s great news, as not only is the method free and easy, but the only additional thing you need is a straw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scheI_0gAcr5Aa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TIS1p_0gAcr5Aa00

Showing how it’s done on a large unicorn balloon, the mum continued: “I rolled up my already starting to deflate balloons and then I took a straw and poked it through the hole.

“Push it all the way in, and when you start to roll up the balloon, you should be able to feel the helium come out.”

@twinklparents continued to say you need to make sure that you’ve pushed out all the helium.

Then attach the weight to the balloon by wrapping it lightly around it, so that both are stored together when you need them next.

She then said: “Next time, I just need to fill them with helium and they’re ready to go.”

After the video was posted, it racked up hundreds of likes from other people, who also flocked to the comment section to say thank you for the tip.

One wrote: “Great money saving tip.” While another added that they’d done a similar thing, but using a slightly different routine.

They added: “You can’t burst them by pushing on them, I sat on them and they’ve not popped.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yx7XG_0gAcr5Aa00
First, ensure all the helium is out of the balloon Credit: TikTok / @twinklparents
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Bjum_0gAcr5Aa00
Put a straw through the hole so that it can be easily blown up next time Credit: TikTok / @twinklparents
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKDy9_0gAcr5Aa00
Once completely flat, roll up to be stored away Credit: TikTok / @twinklparents
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NO1qm_0gAcr5Aa00
Wrap up with the balloon weight and keep ready for when you need it next Credit: TikTok / @twinklparents

