ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

I gave my son’s council house bedroom a very impressive makeover – it’s proof ALL homes can be nice

By Chloe Morgan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A SAVVY woman has given her son's council house bedroom a very stylish makeover - and has proven that all homes can be "nice".

Karly Ross, who is 21, from Glasgow, took to TikTok and posted several snaps of the interior before and after the renovation work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrbU7_0gAcr0kx00
Karly Ross, who is 21, from Glasgow, has given the rooms in her council house a very modern makeover. Pictured, son's room before Credit: TikTok / @karlyross.x
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JnmTr_0gAcr0kx00
Karly revealed baby Kian's room after the impressive renovation Credit: TikTok / @karlyross.x

She captioned the post: "Council houses can be nice too."

In the clip, she then unveils the finished look of her baby son Kian's room.

Karly and her partner painted the walls a stylish shade of pale grey while decorative clouds adorned the walls and blinds.

They added chic oak wardrobes and a matching cot, along with heart ornaments and personalised wooden wall art which says his name.

New grey carpet also appears to have been fitted, while a chic feather-inspired light fixture completes the adorable makeover.

In a second clip, Karly shared a snap of her bedroom which now features an eye-grabbing grey feature wall, while two floating side tables hold a pair of elegant bedside lamps.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

They fitted a wide-screen TV to the bedroom wall and gave the walls a lick of fresh white paint.

And it wasn't long before the post went viral and garnered over 58,000 views, with impressed social media users taking to the comments section.

Unsurprisingly, many were full of admiration for Karly's achievement and praised the finished results.

"Gorgeous," wrote one.

A second enthused: "Actually love it!!! Beaut."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jA9WX_0gAcr0kx00
Karly also shared a snap of her stylish bedroom Credit: TikTok / @karlyross.x

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Stunning beauty fan wows followers after removing makeup to reveal her natural face – and people barely recognise her

JUDGING from our Instagram feeds, you'd think we were this super glam fashionista who never leaves the house without a full-face of makeup on. But the reality is, we only look like that girl 0.001% of the time - and our everyday life is spent completely bare-faced, hair scrapped back in a ponytail and wearing the comfiest clothes we can find.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

I’ll raise my adopted twins & biological son as triplets – say they’re not & they’ll tear you apart

A MUM-OF 10 told how she is raising her biological son and his twin brothers as triplets - and if you say they aren't the little lads will "tear you apart". Alicia Dougherty, the matriarch of the Dougherty Dozen, left people smiling when she shared the news on her TikTok page - largely because the youngsters are different races and heights.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Council House#Art#Bingo#Tiktok
The US Sun

Mama June’s jaw-dropping TV salary revealed after she’s ordered to pay $800 a month in child support to daughter Pumpkin

MAMA June Shannon's jaw-dropping TV salary has been revealed after she was ordered to pay just $800 in monthly child support to her daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird. In court documents, exclusively revealed by The Sun, June's monthly income is an eye-watering $25,000 a month from her WeTV contract and her various promotional deals.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Mistakes Add Years To Your Face, According To Makeup Artists

Makeup gives us the power to highlight all of our best features and conceal the things we would rather not show off; for this reason, perfecting your technique is one of the best ways to effectively achieve a more youthful appearance. However, veering in the wrong direction can result in the opposite outcome and age you instantly—especially when it comes to eye makeup.
MAKEUP
The US Sun

I hate how my sister looks so I’ve ordered her to wear make-up & dye her hair for my wedding – I don’t care, it’s my day

A BRIDE has divided opinion after revealing she demanded that her sister wear make-up and dye her hair for her wedding day - because she hates the way she looks. The woman took to Reddit to open up about the situation, admitting she's keen for her sibling to be one of her bridesmaids, but only if she changes her "alternative" style for the September nuptials.
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
506K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy