Cell Phones

All WhatsApp users warned over terrifying Father’s Day text – it could cost you

By Harry Pettit
The US Sun
 3 days ago
WHATSAPP users are being warned about a scam message dressed up as a contest that's spreading "like wildfire" across the platform.

The phoney competition offers people the chance to win a free crate of beer in time for Father's Day.

A phoney competition offering free coolers full of Heineken is spreading 'like wildfire' across WhatsApp, according to online scam trackers Credit: onlinethreatalerts

Recipients are encouraged to tap on a link to enter the draw. That link instead takes them to a phishing page or other malicious website.

The cybercrime campaign was highlighted by onlinethreatalerts, a website that tracks internet scams.

They wrote: "The Heineken Whatsapp scam, which claims to be giving away free Heinekens, is circulating on social media like wildfire.

"Recipients are asked not to follow the instructions in it.

"The scam tricks potential victims into visiting phishing, spam, and malicious websites that steal personal information, and account credentials.

“The scam may also trick potential victims into signing up for unwanted services."

The offer typically appears as a WhatsApp message from a contact, such as a friend or family member, in the form of a link.

That link appears alongside an image of an 18-bottle "cooler pack" of Heineken and a message claiming that 5,000 crates are up for grabs.

Users who click on the link are asked to share the competition with up to 20 contacts before filling in their delivery details.

They're tricked into visiting phishing and malicious websites that could steal personal information and account credentials.

"If the link in the fake post is clicked, potential victims will be taken to the fraudulent website," onlinethreatalerts said.

"The website is being used in phishing and scamming campaigns which are set up by cybercriminals."

Heineken confirmed that the competition was fake and warned fans not to click on any links sent to them.

Responding to a message on Twitter asking the company to verify the legitimacy of the contest, Heineken wrote: "This is a scam."

The company added: "Please don't click on links or forward any messages. Many thanks."

It's not the first time that the Heineken cooler scam has done the rounds on social media.

A similar phoney contest circulated in 2020 offering people the chance to win “free kegs of Heineken beer”.

That led to the company releasing a statement that warned people not to fall for the phishing scam.

If you’re worried that you might have fallen for a financial scam, the first thing you should do is contact your bank.

You should then report it to ActionFraud. Their website is actionfraud.police.uk, and their phone number is 0300 123 2040.

Related
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
deseret.com

What does putting your phone on airplane mode actually do?

What is “airplane mode,” and how does pressing a button to use it on an iPhone affect a 160-foot long, 100,000-pound airplane?. Why it matters: All flight passengers are asked to switch their phones to airplane mode while traveling on an airplane. Airplane mode shuts off the phone’s transmissions, disabling the ability to connect to cellular networks.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your Android phone

Android users wishing to delete cookies from their phone may be interested to know they can be easily cleared and deleted from mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone. this quick guide also you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
