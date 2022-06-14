Britney Spears Just Bought A New House, And The Pictures Show It's The Most Britney Spears House Ever

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LAPD officer racially profiled two men, says LA community that defended themJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
After Man and Woman was killed in Hollywood shooting, Resident provide footage to InvestigatorsKingsparoLos Angeles, CA
California Burger Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FCalifornia State
This Los Angeles music legend has given away millions of dollarsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
These Los Angeles, California hotels are offering you a pool day passTravel Bugs WorldLos Angeles, CA
Related
Martha Stewart says Snoop Dogg told her that when he goes to a party, 'everybody wants to know how's Martha'
"The Martha Stewart Podcast" will launch June 22 on iHeartRadio. Snoop Dogg, a longtime friend of the host, is the first guest on the show.
AOL Corp
Khloe Kardashian Faints Due to Tristan Thompson's 'Humiliating' Paternity Scandal on 'The Kardashians' Finale
Khloe Kardashian had a physical reaction to Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. On the season finale of The Kardashians, Khloe told Kendall Jenner that she fainted in the wake of the NBA star's drama. Khloe and Tristan are parents to a 4-year-old daughter, True. "I’m so anxious. I’ve been really dehydrated....
The First Photo Of Ryan Gosling As Ken In The Upcoming "Barbie" Movie Was Released And Twitter Went Wild For It
"Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Fred walked so Ryan Gosling's Ken could run."
This Women Went Viral After Responding To A Man Who Called Out Her "Valley Girl Accent," And I've Never Even Thought About Why Women Use Uptalk
"They're so lost in the sauce of sexism that they don't even realize the real reason they're upset."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
35 Actors Who Have Given Such Great Performances, People Think We'll Consider Them Some Of The Best Actors Ever Someday
There is no doubt in my mind that Saoirse Ronan will win an Oscar.
We Need An American Girl Doll Who "Went To Fyre Festival," "Wrote Fanfiction On Wattpad," And 19 Other Hilarious Memes
"We need an American Girl Doll who filed for unemployment during the pandemic."
RELATED PEOPLE
Yes, Tristan Thompson Is In Drake's New Polygamy-Themed "Falling Back" Music Video
"You only get married once."
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The New Gay Rom-Com “My Fake Boyfriend”
Get all the deets about your new favorite!
Tristan Thompson Reunited With Khloe Kardashian, True & Kris Jenner For Pre Father’s Day Lunch: Photos
Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson appeared to put their past behind them for their daughter True right before father’s day. On June 18, the former couple and their baby girl were seen taking a stroll outside, accompanied by matriarch Kris Jenner. In the photos, Khloe stunned in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
As Someone Who Rarely Wears Bright-Colored Makeup, MAC's New "Stranger Things" Makeup Collection Might Have Just Converted Me
The collection is split in two — half inspired by Hawkins High, and half inspired by the Upside Down.
Chris Evans Finally Did The Puppy Interview — You're Welcome
Chris Evans naming every single dog Buster during this puppy interview is so wholesome.
PETS・
Booky Call Is An App For Book Lovers That's Like Tinder — Here's What You Need To Know
Booky Call is like a dating app but for finding your next favorite book.
Tell Us About Your Absolute Favorite Summer Beach Reads Now That We're A Few Weeks Into June
The sun is shining and the pages are turning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan Cranston Explained Why He Shut Down That Audience Member And Said "Your Mother"
"I'd go and visit your mother every once in a while."
Brides And Grooms — Tell Us Your Best Man And Groomsman Horror Stories
Just bros being dudes...and ruining a wedding.
BuzzFeed
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0