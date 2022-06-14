ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Britney Spears Just Bought A New House, And The Pictures Show It's The Most Britney Spears House Ever

By Matt Stopera
 4 days ago

Britney Spears is moving!

@britneyspears/ instagram.com

The newly married painter , impressionist , queen of pop, and free woman is leaving her Thousand Oaks house for an $11.8 million mansion in Calabasas.

The house is actually right down the street from K-Fed, meaning she'll be closer to her boys. <3

@britneyspears/ instagram.com

Over the years, Britney's home has become "sacred" to the homosexual community. A "gay temple," if you will.

This room is more sacred than most. A gay temple. Hallowed ground.

@benyahr 05:40 AM - 14 Jun 2022

The Olive Garden/Cheesecake Factory inspo have made it extremely legendary.

@britneyspears/ instagram.com

There's her burnt down gym adorned with string lights and tiny furniture.

@britneyspears/ instagram.com

Which we love so much!

@britneyspears/ instagram.com

The living room which also doubles as a dance studio.

@britneyspears/ instagram.com

And how could I forget her art room? I'd honestly rather go here more than anywhere else in the world, and I'm not joking.

@britneyspears/ instagram.com

Buuuut we're onto a new chapter!

Fox

Her new house is an elevated and upgraded version of her last house — in essence, it's INCREDIBLY Britney.

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

It's also huge.

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

And that view? Stun!

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

The chateau-esque enclave is adorned by two big fountains.

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

And they light up at night. Very chic!

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

The house apparently has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, so there are plenty of places to pee.

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Going with her fav Tuscan theme, there are marble floors throughout.

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

The hallways are very "French ornate" or something. I just know Britney loves them, so I do too.

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

This room is perfect for her fashion shows.

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

And I could totally see Britney turning this piano room into an Instagram dance studio or painting room.

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

There's also a whole-ass movie theater.

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

The kitchen has 72 chandeliers, which, knowing Britney, was definitely a huge draw!

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Seriously, there are so many chandeliers.

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

There's this extremely elaborate kitchen stove that is probably worth more than my life.

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Check out that island.

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

And I really hope the house comes with those roosters, because we know B loves 'em.

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

This appears to be some sort of ginormous closet, which is perfect for her clothing hauls.

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

The bedroom also has more chandeliers, which again, she loves.

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

There's even an executive business suite.

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Outside, there's a couple of nice patios, like this one:

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

I know she was gagging for this specific chandelier:

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

There's also this really nice pool.

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Look at that detail!

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

She also has a very large garage, which can fit plenty of cars and serve as storage for her extensive tiny furniture collection .

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

So yeah, in all honesty, I'm so happy for Britney leaving that house behind! Onto new memories, stories, and PLENTY of tiny furniture!

Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

