Early voting for the runoff election between Kelsi Davis and Harvey Stinnett for a seat on the Lampasas Independent School District Board of Trustees will begin June 30 and run weekdays through July 8, with a holiday on July 4. Election day will be July 12. The seat in question has been held by board president David Millican, who did not seek re election to another term. This marks the first…

LAMPASAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO