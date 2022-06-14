The Standard Facebook Post Test

Related
Urgent warning for millions of Gmail users over security flaw that could allow your Facebook to be hacked
GMAIL users should be aware of a new security flaw that could allow Facebook accounts to be hacked. The issue was revealed by researcher Youssef Sammouda who took to his blog to warn against using Gmail credentials to sign into Facebook. Sammouda spoke with The Daily Swig to explain the...
Facebook has HIDDEN list you need to check now – you may be a hacker target
CHECK your Facebook – a hidden feature can reveal if you're being targeted by hackers. Billions of people use Facebook, so users are common targets for cyber-crooks. One of the most nefarious tricks hackers use to target users is "phishing". This involves sending out emails to users impersonating Facebook.
Billions of Facebook users warned to check account settings NOW – or you could be locked out
FACEBOOK is making a big change that could affect how you regain access to your account if you're ever locked out. The social network is planning to end trusted contacts, an emergency feature that allowed designated friends or family to help you get back in. It's particularly helpful if you...
Facebook is paying $397 to a MILLION people over disturbing privacy breach – check if you’re affected
FACEBOOK paid more than a million Americans at least $345 this month for collecting data without their consent. Facebook users in Illinois were part of a seven-year, Class Action Lawsuit against the company that concluded last year. The tech titan – now called Meta – reached a $650million settlement of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Find Your Hidden Messages on Facebook Messenger
Did you know that Facebook Messenger hides some messages from you by default? While you’ll see messages from your friends and contacts immediately, the service hides lower-quality messages you might not want to see. We’ll show you how to see hidden messages on Facebook Messenger, plus give tips on...
This Facebook Messenger phishing scam may have trapped millions of users
A major phishing campaign has been uncovered that may have earned its operators millions of dollars through affiliate advertising commissions. Discovered by AI-focused cybersecurity firm PIXM in September 2021, before its peak in April and May 2022, the campaign leveraged Facebook’s Messenger service, legitimate URL shortener services, and web pages with adverts and surveys.
komando.com
Did someone break into your Facebook account? Check for this red flag
You know by now that details like your Social Security number and banking login are extremely valuable to hackers and scammers. But longtime Komando.com readers also know that your social media information trumps all others. Cracking your bank account can only net hackers the amount you have available, but your...
All 2BILLION WhatsApp users issued urgent warning over ‘text spying’
WHATSAPP users have been warned about yet another malicious trick that could be used by cyber criminal masterminds. Fraudsters are able to pull it off by convincing you with one simple phone call. They want a special code, which will grant them access to your account so they can message...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
How to Retrieve Google Backup Photos
Google Photos has been a very handy service to backup your photos and videos. If you mistakenly delete your photos on your device, Google Photos have you backed up!. However, what if you accidentally delete an item on Google Photos? Fortunately, there is a way you can still restore that item.
These Are The Worst Social Media Apps That Are Putting Your Personal Data At Risk, According To Security Experts
There’s a decent chance you spend a good portion of your day on one or more (or even quite a few) social media apps. That means it’s crucial that you get a good understanding of which apps are the safest — but, more importantly — which of them can pu...
New Facebook Messenger revealed and it looks VERY different – fans are divided
FACEBOOK Messenger has unveiled a brand new section in a push to be more of a calling app. A dedicated tab allows users to quickly see everything related the calls they've made and received from any of their Facebook friends. The service is "evolving" following a surge in people using...
Official Google urgent warning for Android users – new pop-up means your photos may be spied on by strangers
ANDROID has plans to issue alerts to users before older apps access their photos. Google is working on methods to notify Android users of malicious applications trying to access their media files. The tech giant said Android's upcoming 13 OS is slated to come equipped with the feature sometime by...
DIY Photography
Google pays $100 million after being sued over Google Photos facial recognition
Last month, Illinois filed a class action lawsuit against Google over privacy concerns. As the Google Photos app uses facial recognition, plaintiffs alleged that the company broke Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). However, the company has settled, and it will now have to pay a total of $100 million to the app users.
The Verge
Facebook is changing its algorithm to take on TikTok, leaked memo reveals
Facebook employees were recently given a new directive with sweeping implications: make the app’s feed more like TikTok. Simply bringing Reels, the company’s short-form video feature, from Instagram into Facebook wasn’t going to cut it. Executives were closely tracking TikTok’s moves and had grown worried that they weren’t doing enough to compete. In conversations with CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier this year, they decided that Facebook needed to rethink the feed entirely.
Instagram lets you pin posts and Reels to your profile
On Twitter and TikTok, you can ‘pin’ certain posts on your profile. The pinned items will stay on top of your posts, and when a user visits your profile, these will be the first items they see. So, you get to show your profile with the exact highlights you want people to see. And now, this feature is on Instagram as well.
The Verge
Microsoft starts automatically redirecting Internet Explorer users to Edge
Microsoft will start automatically redirecting Internet Explorer users to its Edge browser over the next few months. Internet Explorer is being retired today, and consumers or businesses still using the browser will start to see a prompt soon that will redirect them to Microsoft Edge instead. The prompt and redirect...
Engadget
Facebook is planning a major redesign to help it compete with TikTok
Mark Zuckerberg and other Meta executives have made it clear for some time that competing with TikTok is their top priority. Now, we have additional details about how they plan to completely overhaul the Facebook app to accomplish that. The social network is working on a major redesign of Facebook’s...
CNET
Amazon Tells Customers They Can't Buy Books on Kindle App for Android Anymore
Kindle users can't use the e-reader's Android app to rent or buy books or pay for Kindle Unlimited subscriptions, according to an email sent to the company's customers on Tuesday. Instead, people will have to pay for content on a web browser and then access the books through their app's digital library.
makeuseof.com
How to Delete Your Facebook Account on Android
Facebook can be a major time-waster. One way to get control of your time is by using the digital wellbeing tools available on Android to set timers for the Facebook app. But if that's not working, another option is deleting your Facebook account for good. Here's how to delete your...
Retailers are building their own ad businesses to compete with Amazon. Here's the latest news on Walmart, Instacart, and more.
Companies like Walmart, Target, and Instacart are building advertising businesses to boost their margins and capitalize on the online shopping boom.
The Standard
Snow Hill, NC
107
Followers
228
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT
www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505https://www.reflector.com/standard/
Comments / 0