Duncanville, TX

Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children's day camp

By Associated Press
Police have released the name of the man with a handgun they fatally shot at a Dallas-area gymnasium where about 150 children were attending a day camp.

Brandon Keith Ned, 42, of Dallas, was the man they killed in a Monday morning gunfight at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, Duncanville police said in a statement released Tuesday. The police said no other information would be released at this time, citing the ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers.

No children, staff or police were injured in the incident.

On Monday, police said the man brandishing a handgun entered the lobby, where he fired a shot, then tried to enter a classroom containing children. Finding the door locked, he fired a shot at the door and went to the gym, where other children were present. That was when officers arrived, two minutes after receiving the report, and shot the man in an exchange of gunfire, police said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Day Camp#Violent Crime#The Texas Rangers
