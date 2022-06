U.S. inflation rose at an annualized pace of 8.6 percent in May, which is a new high since 1981. The worse-than-expected inflation combined with a reasonably strong job market would mean that the Federal Reserve might raise rates aggressively. However, recession and stagflation fears are also rising amid slowing growth and rising rates. Where should you invest right now amid red hot inflation?

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO