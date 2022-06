Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for Jordan Peele‘s upcoming horror film, Nope. After months of teasers and speculations, audiences finally get a better understanding of what the upcoming film is all about and why everyone appears to be afraid of the sky. The trailer reveals that the new horror has little to do with the weather after Keith Haywood’s character Otis Sr.’s sudden death. The events spiral as Keke Palmer who plays Emerald Haywood and Daniel Kaluuya who plays Otis Jr. figure out what caused his death and what to do with the family’s ranch. While both siblings are ready to step up their duties and take over in their father’s absence, Otis Jr. believes that their father was murdered by an extraterrestrial lurking figure in the clouds that loom above.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO