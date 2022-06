No. 14 – Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland Moves To No. 10, Deals Collin Sexton to Wizards. Wizards get: No. 14, Collin Sexton (via sign-and-trade) It’s looking more and more unlikely that Collin Sexton returns to the Cavaliers and while the Wizards have been linked to the former No. 8 overall pick, they don’t have the cap space to ink him to a reasonable contract. The two sides work out this agreement, which sends Sexton to Washington via sign-and-trade.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO