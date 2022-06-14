ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I was quoted £3.5k for my dream hair so I jetted to Turkey to get it done instead – it cost £370 and took eight hours

By Isobel Pankhurst
 3 days ago
A WOMAN has revealed that she flew over 6,000 miles from the US to Turkey to get her dream hairstyle, revealing it was still cheaper than going to her local salon.

Bryn Elise, from the US, says she was quoted $4,000 (£3,273) to have an eight hour bleaching and toning, and to have 24” hair extensions put in.

Bryn opted to fly to Turkey after her usual salon increased their prices Credit: bryn.elise/Tik Tok
Bryn was able to get her dream hairstyle and a holiday for less the quoted price Credit: bryn.elise/Tik Tok

Posting to her TikTok account @bryn.elise, said that the price massively decreased when getting this done in Turkey - with the exact same style costing just $450 (£369.80).

Bryn says that even with booking flights and a hotel for a two week holiday came to less than the first quoted price: “It actually came out to $2200 for everything! Including the two week vacay, not a bad deal.”

Talking about her decision to fly to Turkey instead, she wrote: “First off, I love my salon in the US. They do an amazing job. But $4000 for anything is enough to make my jaw drop so I went looking for alternatives

“I took a look at my favourite ‘hair inspiration picture’ I had saved on Instagram, saw that the stylist who did it lives in Turkey and thought if I’m going to spend a small fortune on my hair I might as well get it done by my dream stylist!

“2 months later, made it to Turkey, got my dream hair done by my dream stylist for $450 and fell in love with this beautiful country along the way!”

Some commenters were shocked at Bryn’s previous salon’s costs, with one writing: “For $4k I better be 20lbs lighter and 20 years younger when they’re done!”

Another wrote: “$4000 for what???? Does the hair come with a car or something?!!!”

However, Bryn did step in to defend the salon writing: “No, my salon in the US wasn’t trying to rip me off, I’ve been going to them for years and they’ve been slowly increasing their prices to keep up with demand (they’re good at what they do!)”

Continuing: “But when they raised extension prices for my colour, length & amount from $2000 to $3000, I figured with the colour I needed, treatments, and tip it would come out to be over $4000 and that’s why I chose Turkey.”

We’ll be sure to keep this in mind next time we need to get our roots touched up.

